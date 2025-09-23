ST. KITTS & NEVIS AMONG 142 NATIONS BACKING PALESTINIAN STATE AS UK MISSION BECOMES EMBASSY



In a seismic diplomatic shift, the Federation joins overwhelming majority at UN General Assembly endorsing Palestinian statehood, as London raises the Palestinian flag and upgrades mission to embassy status.

NEW YORK/LONDON – September 22, 2025 (SKN Times) —

In a move reverberating across the global diplomatic stage, St. Kitts and Nevis has joined 141 other nations in voting for Palestinian statehood, casting its lot firmly on the side of international recognition and sovereignty for Palestine. The vote came as part of the New York Declaration, the outcome of a July conference at UN Headquarters co-organized by France and Saudi Arabia.

The UN General Assembly, comprising 193 member states, delivered a landslide result: 142 in favor, 10 against, and 12 abstentions. Among the dissenters were Israel, the United States, Argentina, Hungary, Paraguay, Tonga, and several Pacific microstates — a small but defiant minority against the rising tide of global consensus.

A Historic Moment in London

The UN vote was followed almost immediately by a symbolic and historic event in London: the transformation of the Palestinian Mission in Hammersmith into a fully recognized Embassy.

As the Palestinian flag was raised high, Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission, declared:

“In the same capital of the Balfour Declaration, after more than a century of ongoing denial, dispossession and erasure, the UK government has finally taken the long overdue step of recognising the state of Palestine.”

The moment underscored the irony of history: in the very city where the 1917 Balfour Declaration laid the groundwork for Israel’s creation, Britain has now recognized Palestine as a sovereign state.

St. Kitts & Nevis: A Small State, A Big Voice

Though among the world’s smallest nations — at just 64,989 acres in total land area — St. Kitts and Nevis’ vote carried moral weight far beyond its size. For small island states, historically marginalized in global geopolitics, the decision to support Palestinian statehood is a bold assertion of principle.

Diplomatic observers note that the Federation’s position is aligned with Caribbean solidarity traditions, where nations often side with justice and decolonization struggles, whether in Africa, Asia, or the Middle East.

“This is more than just a vote,” one analyst noted. “It is a declaration that even the smallest nations will not be silent on the world’s most enduring question of statehood and self-determination.”

The Fault Lines of Global Diplomacy

The overwhelming 142-10 split at the General Assembly highlights an undeniable isolation of Israel and its staunchest ally, the United States. While Washington insists Palestinian recognition should only come through bilateral negotiations, the majority of the world has grown weary of decades of failed talks, expanding settlements, and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

For Israel and its allies, the vote is a setback, deepening their diplomatic isolation. For Palestine, it is a triumph decades in the making, buttressed now by Britain’s recognition and the elevation of its London mission to full embassy status.

SKN Times Analysis: A Shift Too Big to Ignore

With five years left in the UN’s 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda, the recognition of Palestine by 142 countries signals a new geopolitical reality. The West’s once unshakable consensus around Israel is cracking, and small states like St. Kitts and Nevis are no longer passive bystanders but active players in reshaping the moral compass of international law.

For the Federation, standing with Palestine is also standing with history — and sending a message that sovereignty, self-determination, and justice are principles not confined to the powerful, but demanded by the small, the vulnerable, and the overlooked.

As the Palestinian flag rose over London, so too did a new chapter in world diplomacy — one in which Basseterre’s voice joined the chorus of nations demanding that Palestine’s long-denied statehood finally be recognized.