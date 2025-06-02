DAMEON LAWRENCE SHAKES THE GROUND IN CENTRAL BASSETERRE! PLP’S NEW CHANGEMAKER DELIVERS FIERY TOWNHALL SPEECH — IGNITES HOPE, FURY, AND A MOVEMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The political landscape in Central Basseterre will never be the same again.

Dameon Lawrence, rising star of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), is blazing a trail through the heart of the capital and capturing the imagination of a people desperate for bold, principled, and fearless leadership. And on the night of the PLP’s townhall meeting — packed to the brim with energy, emotion, and excitement — Lawrence delivered a speech that will be remembered for years to come.

With fire in his voice and truth on his tongue, Lawrence lit up the stage, unapologetically calling out the greed, deception, and failed promises of the current government. His message: Enough is enough. Central is awake. And change is coming.

“Where is our better?” Lawrence thundered. “Labour said better was coming — but it only came for them! Better salaries. Better travel. Better perks. What about us?”

In a speech described by supporters as “earth-shaking” and “a political earthquake,” Lawrence called out the “special kind of wicked” that takes from the poor and gives to the privileged. He shredded the hollow promises of the Labour-led administration — from the failed 24/7 water plan, to the broken economic promises, to the glaring corruption hiding in plain sight.

“They promised water in six months — three years later, we’re still catching buckets. This is 2025, not 1925!”

He exposed the government’s detachment from the real struggles of everyday people and tore into the arrogance of unelected ministers who demand more, while citizens have less.

But Lawrence didn’t stop at criticism — he cast a vision. He reminded the people of the legacy of Dr. Timothy Harris, highlighting a first term marked by real progress: the largest infrastructure boom, crime reduction, CBI program revitalization, and broad-based support for all.

“Dr. Harris said: ‘If my people suffer, I will suffer with them.’ That’s leadership. That’s heart. That’s sacrifice.”

From New Road to Wigley Avenue, Lawrence’s name is quickly becoming synonymous with activism, accountability, and action. He’s not waiting for change — he’s leading it.

And he’s not asking for permission — he’s claiming a mandate.

“We cannot keep settling for nonsense. We’ve been trained to accept less. But no more. It’s time to wake up. It’s time to vote PLP — in every constituency!”

With passion, purpose, and power, Dameon Lawrence has vaulted to the front of the pack as Central Basseterre’s most compelling new force. A man of the people. A voice for the voiceless. A disruptor of the status quo.

A storm is rising in Central — and his name is Dameon Lawrence.

