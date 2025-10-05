St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit Celebrates One-Year Milestone Since Relaunch with Prestigious Event in Dubai





Dubai, United Arab Emirates – October 5, 2025 – The St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) marked a significant milestone with an elegant event in Dubai celebrating one year since the relaunch of the CIU as a statutory body. The occasion underscored the Unit’s continued global leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence under the stewardship of H.E. Calvin St. Juste, Executive Chairman of the Board of Governors.

Delivering the keynote address, H.E. St. Juste reflected on the transformation of the Programme over the past year, affirming his commitment to setting—not following—international standards.

“When I accepted this role, I promised that our Programme would no longer simply follow industry standards — it would set them,” he declared.

The Chairman highlighted several major accomplishments since the CIU’s relaunch:

✅ Strengthened governance and transparency

✅ Enhanced due diligence and compliance

✅ Earned global recognition as the #1 ranked Citizenship by Investment Programme in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive year of top placement

✅ Launched innovative services to better support international stakeholders

The Dubai gathering brought together global partners, investment professionals, and industry leaders for an evening that celebrated both progress and partnership. Attendees commended the Unit for its consistency in maintaining the highest levels of integrity and operational excellence in the citizenship by investment industry.

H.E. St. Juste described the milestone not as a conclusion but as a new beginning:

“This one-year milestone is not an endpoint; it is merely the first chapter of a new book for St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The event, held under the theme “The First. The Finest.”, reaffirmed the CIU’s status as a global benchmark for transparency, trust, and innovation in the investment migration sector.

The CIU extended appreciation to all valued partners and stakeholders who attended the prestigious event, emphasizing the shared vision of advancing the Federation’s reputation for excellence worldwide.

