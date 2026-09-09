CHERY RANKS NO. 1 AMONG CHINESE BRANDS IN 2026 J.D. POWER VEHICLE DEPENDABILITY STUDY

Tiggo 7/7 Plus and Tiggo 8 Pro also top their respective SUV segments as Chery secures the dependability honour for a second consecutive year

TIMES CARIBBEAN BUSINESS & AUTO NEWS | Chery has strengthened its standing in the global automotive market after being ranked No. 1 among Chinese domestic brands for vehicle dependability in the 2026 J.D. Power China Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS).

The result marks the second consecutive year that Chery has led Chinese domestic brands in the respected industry study. J.D. Power also confirmed that the Chery Tiggo 7/7 Plus and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro ranked highest in their respective vehicle segments.

Chery recorded a score of 181 problems per 100 vehicles, or PP100, in the 2026 study. Under J.D. Power’s methodology, a lower PP100 score indicates better dependability. The average for Chinese domestic brands was 201 PP100, placing Chery comfortably ahead of that benchmark. FAW Hongqi and GAC Trumpchi tied for second among Chinese domestic brands with 186 PP100.

The result represents an improvement for Chery compared with 2025, when the company also ranked first among Chinese domestic brands with a score of 188 PP100.

For the automaker, the achievement carries additional weight because two of its core SUV products also emerged as segment leaders. According to Chery’s regional promotional material, the Tiggo 7/7 Plus took the top dependability position in the midsize economy SUV category, while the Tiggo 8 Pro led the midsize SUV category.

WHAT THE J.D. POWER STUDY MEASURES

The 2026 China Vehicle Dependability Study examines problems experienced by owners of internal-combustion-engine vehicles that are between 13 and 48 months old.

Owners were asked about issues experienced during the previous six months across 177 specific problem areas, including exterior and interior quality, driving experience, infotainment, climate systems, seats, powertrain, driver assistance and vehicle controls.

The study was based on responses from 11,119 vehicle owners, covering 109 models from 34 brands. Research was conducted between January and April 2026 across 81 major cities in China.

Industry-wide dependability showed a modest improvement this year. The overall average declined to 192 PP100, down 5.3 points from 2025, marking the first improvement in owner-reported problems since 2022.

J.D. Power said traditional mechanical reliability has generally improved, while areas such as infotainment, driver-assistance technology and other increasingly complex digital features are becoming more significant contributors to long-term owner complaints.

SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR AT THE TOP

Chery’s repeat performance is particularly notable in an increasingly competitive Chinese automotive sector.

In 2025, Chery ranked ahead of FAW Hongqi and Geely among domestic Chinese brands. That year, the Tiggo 8 Pro was also among Chery models receiving a segment award. The 2026 results therefore extend the company’s dependability recognition at both brand and model level.

For Caribbean markets, where Chinese vehicle brands have been steadily expanding their presence, independent dependability results can become an increasingly important part of consumer decision-making.

Price and features may attract buyers initially. But reliability matters long after the showroom experience ends.

Chery dealers across the region are expected to highlight the latest J.D. Power result as further evidence of the manufacturer’s focus on durability and long-term ownership quality, particularly within its growing Tiggo SUV lineup.

The distinction should, however, be understood within the scope of the research: the J.D. Power China VDS evaluates vehicles and owners in the Chinese market and, in its 2026 edition, focuses on internal-combustion-engine vehicles rather than representing a worldwide dependability ranking.

Still, two consecutive years at the top among Chinese domestic brands — backed by individual wins for the Tiggo 7/7 Plus and Tiggo 8 Pro — gives Chery a significant quality credential as the brand continues expanding internationally.

Built to last. Proven over time. For Chery, the 2026 results provide fresh independent recognition behind that message.