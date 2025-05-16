CHAVEZ LAWRENCE EARNS PHD IN ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING FROM UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA



Son of Nevisian Professionals, Dr. Chavez Lawrence Joins the Ranks of Ivy League Scholars

A proud moment for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as Chavez Lawrence, son of Nevisians Faron and Jacqueline Lawrence, has officially earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Electrical and Systems Engineering from the esteemed University of Pennsylvania.

Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in engineering or physics is no small feat. But reaching the pinnacle of academic excellence with a PhD from an Ivy League institution places Chavez in an elite circle of Caribbean scholars.

Chavez, who hails from St. Kitts but maintains strong family roots in Nevis, began his academic journey at Penn State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics. He then continued his studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where he completed a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering before moving on to the PhD program. His academic career, spanning from 2015 to 2025, has been marked by focus, brilliance, and determination.

Dr. Lawrence has been actively involved in advanced research since his undergraduate years, gaining hands-on experience in areas such as materials characterization, semiconductors, Atomic Force Microscopy, and X-Ray Diffraction. His contributions in these fields reflect not just his academic talent, but also his passion for innovation and problem-solving.

Chavez is the son of Faron Lawrence, a well-known real estate developer and Director at S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., one of the Federation’s most prominent business enterprises. His mother, Jacqueline Lawrence, has been a steady and encouraging presence throughout his academic journey.

The Lawrence family’s commitment to excellence is reflected in Chavez’s historic accomplishment — a milestone that serves as an inspiration for young scholars across the Federation and the wider Caribbean.

Congratulations to Dr. Chavez Lawrence — your journey reminds us all that with focus and support, Caribbean brilliance can shine on any stage.