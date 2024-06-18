Minister Henderson Off Island Again ! St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson Joins Caribbean Tourism Week in New York

St. Kitts and Nevis Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson is once again off island as she continues her hectic and frequent overseas trips and angements. This time Minister Henderson is representing St.Kitts and Nevis at the Caribbean Week in New York City. From June 16 to 21, 2024, the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) will convene at the InterContinental New York Times Square for a week-long celebration of Caribbean culture and tourism.

Rosa Harris, Chairman of the CTO Board of Directors, expressed excitement about returning to New York City, emphasizing the importance of connecting with the Caribbean diaspora and fostering dialogue on tourism’s pivotal role in the region’s economy. Caribbean Week 2024, under the theme “Connecting the Globe, Celebrating Diversity”, will feature a packed agenda including business symposiums, media awards, and discussions on innovative tourism strategies.

Key sessions will address critical topics such as service excellence, multicultural marketing, and sustainable destination management. The event will also spotlight the contributions of women in leadership with a special breakfast and awards ceremony.

Highlighting the region’s allure and diversity, Caribbean Week promises to be a vibrant gathering of industry professionals, influencers, and stakeholders committed to advancing Caribbean tourism on the global stage.

Supported by sponsors including the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation and the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, Caribbean Week 2024 anticipates lively discussions and meaningful collaborations aimed at shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

Stay tuned for updates as Caribbean Week in New York City unfolds, showcasing the best of what the Caribbean has to offer to the world.