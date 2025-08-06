PISLM’S SOLCARE Project Highlighted Among Impactful and Innovative ProjectsReducing Land Degradation and Drought by PISLM Scholar Darron Williams.



ST. GEORGE’S GRENADA- AUGUST 6, 2025- Grenadian Darron Williams, has highlighted

the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management’s (PISLM’s) Caribbean Small Island

Developing States (SIDS) multicountry Soil Management Initiative for Integrated Landscape

Restoration and climate-resilient food systems (CSIDS-SOILCARE) Project, as an example of

innovative projects that reduces the likelihood of drought.

Mr. Williams, a PISLM CSIDS-SOILCARE Postgraduate Scholarship awardee, currently

continuing his education in soil science at the University of the West Indies- St. Augustine, made

mention of the PISLM’s work at the Les Avocats Forest Reserve in Grenada, correlating work

done to restore 10 acres of degraded forests- to the reduction of drought in Grenada- as this Land

Degradation hotspot- also serves as a vital watershed.

“This restoration is essential to Grenada’s water security, helping safeguard both environmental

and economic resources,” Williams commented.

Despite its high economic and environmental value, the watershed has suffered significant

degradation, which includes widespread land degradation and the unchecked proliferation of

invasive plant species, particularly bamboo and blue and white mahoe. These invasive species

have contributed to reduced water availability, increased soil erosion, and overall deterioration of

the watershed’s capacity to support water quality and ecosystem resilience.

He was presenting at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in

collaboration with the Global Water Partnership (GWP)- “Latin America and the Caribbean

in the face of drought: Management strategies and resilience in action,” held virtually on

July 28, 2025.