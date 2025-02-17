CARICOM Competition Commission and OECS Commission to Host Competition Law Training for Senior Public Officials

Paramaribo, 16 February 2025 – The CARICOM Competition Commission (CCC), in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, is set to host a series of training workshops aimed at enhancing the understanding and application of competition law among senior public officials in the OECS region.

The training sessions, scheduled to take place across several OECS Member States, will provide participants with key insights into competition law enforcement and institutional frameworks necessary for establishing effective competition authorities. The initiative is funded under the OECS 11th European Development Fund (EDF) – Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme.

The workshops will be held as follows:

17-19 February 2025 – St. Kitts and Nevis (Joint Session with Montserrat)

3-4 March 2025 – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

6-7 March 2025 – Grenada

10-11 March 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda (Joint Session with Dominica)

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the CCC and OECS Commission to strengthen regional competition enforcement and policy, ensuring compliance with the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas and the Revised Treaty of Basseterre. The training aims to foster fair competition, encourage economic growth, and enhance regional consumer welfare.

About the CARICOM Competition Commission

The CARICOM Competition Commission, headquartered in Paramaribo, is a specialised institution of CARICOM dedicated to the promotion and protection of competition within the CSME. Its primary goal is to create a level playing field for businesses while fostering economic growth and development in the CSME Member States.

Nievia Ramsundar, Executive Director

CARICOM Competition Commission