Celebrating a Legend: Happy 70th Birthday to St. Kitts & Nevis Musical Icon Wingrove “Hicks” Williams!

Today marks a grand milestone for one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ living legends—Wingrove Hicks Williams, affectionately known as “Hicks,” turns 70! This iconic musician, band leader, and cultural trailblazer has been a driving force in the nation’s music scene for over half a century, and his passion shows no signs of slowing down. Hicks is still on the grind, leading the #1 band in St. Kitts and Nevis, the beloved Grandmasters Band, which he founded in 1987. That was 37 years ago, yet his energy and dedication remain as dynamic as ever.

Hicks’ musical journey began with a tambourine, but his curiosity and talent quickly propelled him to mastery of more than 15 instruments. His career took off in the 1970s when he played trumpet with the legendary Ellie Matt and the GI’s Brass, eventually forming the world-renowned GI’s Brass Int’l alongside his brother, Kenrick Williams, in 1979. Hicks’ exceptional talent and influence continued to grow when he joined the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force Band and took up the role of music director at Basseterre High School. For decades, he shaped the lives of countless students, calypsonians, and everyday fans, creating a legacy of rhythm, soul, and mentorship.

His list of accolades is as remarkable as his career. In 2005, Hicks was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Honour, a well-deserved recognition for his contributions to St. Kitts and Nevis. More recently, in 2022, he received the Spirit of Carnival Award and a Sugar Mas Award, acknowledging his incredible impact on Carnival music and beyond.

Wingrove “Hicks” Williams is a name that has become synonymous with St. Kitts and Nevis music. Today, as he celebrates his 70th birthday, we honor not only his accomplishments but his undying commitment to music, mentorship, and cultural enrichment. Happy Birthday, Hicks! Here’s to the years you’ve given us, and may there be many more.