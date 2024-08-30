RSCNPF CELEBRATES NEW ERA OF LEADERSHIP WITH PROMOTION OF TWELVE OFFICERS

In a powerful demonstration of dedication and leadership, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) proudly announced the promotion of twelve officers in a significant ceremony held at the CUNA Conference Centre in Fortlands, Basseterre, on August 20th, 2024. Among those honored were Carla Wallace, Irving Bradshaw, Reynold Myers, James Stephens, and Alrick Edwards-Sutton, who ascended from Inspector to Superintendent. Joining them in advancing ranks were Jason Audain, Tressy Morrishaw, Derell Boon, Valentine Hodge, Ray Gordon, Kamara Phillip, and Winston Thompson, who were promoted from Sergeant to Inspector.The ceremony, which was infused with pride and anticipation, saw the presence of high-ranking officials, including Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, who lauded the officers for their unwavering commitment and professional growth. Commissioner of Police James Sutton echoed the sentiments, urging the newly promoted officers to embrace their heightened responsibilities with the same dedication that earned them their advancements.This elevation of leadership within the RSCNPF is expected to enhance the force’s administrative structure, allowing for more strategic and flexible deployment of resources across the Federation. The promotions mark a pivotal moment for the RSCNPF, as these officers step into roles that will shape the future of policing and public safety in St. Kitts and Nevis.