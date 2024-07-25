Cedella Marley Appeals to St. Kitts and Nevis Youth Amid Rising Gun Violence

Cedella Marley, the daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, has taken to social media to address the escalating crime crisis on the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis. In her heartfelt post, the international social activist implored the youth to abandon violence and embrace peace.

“St. Kitts is experiencing an unprecedented amount of gun violence this year,” Marley stated. “To all the youth; please put down the guns. Choose love. Choose peace. ❤️ #ONELOVE #stkitts”

Marley’s appeal comes at a critical time as the islands grapple with rising gun violence with some 51 murders since January 2023 that the Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew the Minister of National Security and his Security Council of Command seem not to be able to handle or manage. Her message, infused with the ethos of her father’s legacy of love and unity, aims to inspire a shift towards harmony and community well-being. The hashtags #ONELOVE and #stkitts emphasize the universal call for peace and solidarity.

Her post has resonated with many, garnering widespread support and highlighting the urgent need for collective action to address the violence plaguing the islands. Cedella Marley’s voice adds significant weight to the growing calls for peace and serves as a reminder of the power of unity in overcoming adversity.