BREAKING: LENNOX GREAVES CHARGED IN SHOCKING DEATH OF BELOVED DR. SIMONETH WILLIAMS!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a dramatic twist to a case that has gripped the nation for months, police have confirmed that Lennox Greaves has been formally charged with Causing Death by Dangerous Driving in connection with the tragic passing of Dr. Simoneth Williams, a young and beloved medical professional.

The St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force issued a breaking press release today, April 25, 2025, stating that the charge against Greaves was laid following exhaustive investigations, expert consultations, and months of intense public scrutiny. The accused has since been granted bail under conditions set by the court.

The horrifying incident unfolded on the evening of December 20th, 2024, when Dr. Williams was reportedly struck by a vehicle while walking along the FT Williams Highway in the vicinity of the Carifesta Village entrance. The impact proved fatal, plunging the nation’s medical community and citizens into mourning.

Public outrage and demands for justice intensified over the past several months, especially after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) issued a rare public appeal in February 2025, pleading for witnesses to come forward to help bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding Dr. Williams’ death.

Amid mounting pressure, authorities sought expert advice to strengthen the case, according to previous reports from WINN FM and The St. Kitts-Nevis Observer. The tragic loss of Dr. Williams, described as a rising star in the medical field, sparked fierce debates over road safety, accountability, and the pace of justice.

The police in their release emphasized their commitment to a thorough and impartial investigation, noting that they left “no stone unturned” in pursuit of the truth.

The charge against Greaves marks a significant development in a saga that has left deep emotional scars on the island. As the legal process now moves to the courts, many are watching closely, hoping that Dr. Williams’ family will finally get the justice they have long awaited.

The St. Kitts and Nevis public is being urged to allow the legal process to take its course and to avoid speculation that could prejudice the proceedings.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates as they unfold.