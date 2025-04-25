“SILENCE IS DANGEROUS”: DOMINICA PM SKERRIT DEMANDS PRIVATE SECTOR DEFEND CBI PROGRAMMES



ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — Dominica’s Prime Minister, Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit, has issued a powerful call to arms at the 2025 Caribbean Investment Summit (CIS25), urging private sector entities, developers, and CBI agents to stop hiding in the shadows and publicly defend the region’s Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs against mounting international scrutiny.

Speaking during a high-impact panel discussion titled “Creating and Implementing the Vision” at the AUA Conference Centre in Antigua and Barbuda, Skerrit did not mince words as he challenged those who directly benefit from CBI to stop letting governments carry the burden alone.

“It should not be left to the governments alone to be the ones extolling the virtues of the CBI programmes,” Skerrit declared.

“We do not hear the agents or the developers. We do not hear from the private sectors who are benefiting directly from the CBI programmes.”

A Warning Wrapped in Truth

Skerrit cautioned that continued silence from non-governmental beneficiaries could be interpreted as guilt.

“Our silence gives people the impression that there is something untoward with these programmes,” he warned.

The statement comes as Caribbean CBI programmes face increasing external pressure from international regulators, financial watchdogs, and visa policy shifts—putting at risk one of the region’s most reliable revenue streams.

CBI’s Vital Role in Dominica’s Progress

Skerrit passionately defended the role of CBI in Dominica’s national transformation, citing its contributions to:

Reducing the national debt-to-GDP ratio

Establishing a sustainable emergency fund

Building resilient housing for citizens

He described the programme as “life-changing” and “nation-building,” calling it a critical pillar of modern Caribbean development.

Time to Speak Up or Risk Losing Everything

The Dominica leader’s call has intensified debate around who should shoulder responsibility for defending CBI in the face of global pushback.

“It is more important than ever for all stakeholders to unite in their defense of these vital initiatives,” Skerrit stated.

“If we are to protect these programmes, the private sector must find its voice—and fast.”

A Broader Regional Shift?

Skerrit joins a growing chorus of regional leaders at CIS25 who are seeking to shift the narrative around CBI from secrecy and suspicion to transparency and strategic cooperation. His remarks reflect growing frustration that developers and agents often reap the rewards of CBI without publicly championing its legitimacy.

As global regulations tighten and visa-free access hangs in the balance, Caribbean nations may be forced to either unite or crumble.

For Skerrit, the message is clear: