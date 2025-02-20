DREADFUL NEGLECT: CLAUDINE SAUNDERS SLAMS DREW ADMINISTRATION’S TREATMENT OF THE VULNERABLE

In a fiery address during the PLP’s monthly press conference on Wednesday afternoon, PLP Constituency #8 Chairperson, educator, and community activist Claudine Saunders condemned the treatment of the country’s vulnerable citizens under the Prime Minister Drew-led Labour administration, labeling it as “dreadful.”

Saunders minced no words in describing the public outcry she has encountered during her team’s community outreach efforts. “Everybody’s outcry is why they took away the $500 support and are now offering a measly $250,” Saunders stated with visible frustration. “It bothers me because while they fill their pockets, they’re walking all over the poor and downtrodden.”

The PLP Chairperson criticized the administration’s broken promises on financial assistance. “In their mandate, they stipulated $1,500, but they didn’t say how they would unfold it. Look at how they chopped it up, and now there’s no clarity on whether it will run for six months or the whole year. It’s deceptive and utterly nonsensical.”

Saunders took particular issue with the treatment of senior citizens who were cut from social programs and instructed to “go learn tech-savvy skills.” She blasted the move as “insulting and overwhelming,” suggesting that seniors should be reinstated once their eligibility is verified through Social Security.

Reflecting on her interactions with constituents at local bars and in community spaces, Saunders reiterated that the discontent is widespread. “We’re listening to people and handing out care packets, but the same complaint keeps coming up. The Drew administration’s approach to poverty alleviation is dreadful. Awful.”

Her passionate remarks underscored a commitment to continue advocating for the most vulnerable in society, as Saunders vowed to keep amplifying the concerns of those feeling abandoned and betrayed by the current administration.