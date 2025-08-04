US GOVERNMENT RELEASES OFFICIAL VISA BOND POLICY DOCUMENT — CARIBBEAN AND CBI NATIONALS COULD FACE $15,000 ENTRY BONDS

Times Caribbean Breaking News

Washington, D.C. – August 5, 2025

The United States Department of State has officially released a sweeping new visa policy under the Visa Bond Pilot Program, marking a significant shift in its treatment of nonimmigrant visa applicants. The policy—published as a Temporary Final Rule in the Federal Register (Document 2025-14826)—introduces mandatory visa bonds of up to $15,000 for specific travelers, including many from the Caribbean region.

The 12-month program targets nationals of countries deemed to have high visa overstay rates, deficient screening and vetting procedures, or those that offer Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programs with no residency requirement.

This development is expected to impact several Caribbean nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, and Grenada, all of which operate popular CBI programs.

Who Will Be Affected?

The policy applies to B-1/B-2 visa applicants—those traveling for business or tourism—from countries meeting at least one of the following conditions:

High rates of visa overstays in the United States

Weak or deficient background check and identity verification systems

Offer citizenship through investment without requiring physical residency

The Department of State will publish the list of affected countries on its official website Travel.State.Gov at least 15 days before implementation. The list may be revised throughout the 12-month period.

Visa Bond Requirements

Consular officers will determine which applicants are required to post a visa bond. The bonds will be set at one of three levels:

$5,000

$10,000 (default amount)

(default amount) $15,000 (highest risk category)

These bonds are payable via www.Pay.Gov within 30 days of notification. Failure to post the bond within that time will result in visa denial.

Program Duration and Enforcement

The Visa Bond Pilot Program goes into effect on August 20, 2025, and will run through August 5, 2026. Travelers issued visas under this program will be subject to the following restrictions:

Single-entry visa valid for three months

valid for three months Maximum stay of 30 days in the United States

in the United States Mandatory entry and departure through designated U.S. airports equipped to verify compliance

If the traveler departs on time and maintains lawful status, the bond will be refunded in full. If not, the bond will be forfeited.

Waivers and Exemptions

There is no public waiver application process for individuals. However, consular officers may recommend a waiver for limited cases involving national interest or urgent humanitarian circumstances. Final waiver decisions rest with the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services.

Background and Objectives

This pilot program stems from Executive Order 14159, titled “Protecting the American People Against Invasion”, and is part of a broader U.S. effort to curb visa overstays and encourage foreign governments to improve internal vetting and travel document security.

The Department of State noted that hundreds of thousands of foreign nationals overstay their U.S. visas annually. In fiscal year 2023 alone, over 510,000 suspected in-country overstays were reported by the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the policy document, the pilot program is also a means to evaluate the feasibility of collecting and processing visa bonds on a larger scale and may serve as a diplomatic tool to compel cooperation from foreign governments.

Access the Official Document

View the full policy here:

Visa Bond Pilot Program – Federal Register Document 2025-14826 (PDF)

Further Developments

Caribbean governments and tourism-dependent economies are expected to respond in the coming days. Times Caribbean will continue to monitor and report on any updates, including the release of the official list of countries subject to this policy.

