CAYON ERUPTS WITH ENERGY: CLAUDINE SAUNDERS FIRES UP PLP CONNECTS TOWNHALL WITH HARD-HITTING CALL TO “SAVE OUR ST. KITTS & NEVIS”

CAYON, ST. KITTS — April 23, 2026 — Political momentum surged in Constituency #8 as People’s Labour Party (PLP) Chairwoman Claudine Saunders delivered a fiery, no-holds-barred address at the latest PLP CONNECTS Townhall, igniting a wave of engagement, concern, and calls for urgent national action.

Addressing a packed and attentive audience in Cayon, Saunders dove headfirst into what she described as the “real, everyday struggles” facing households across St. Kitts and Nevis — from water shortages and rising financial pressure to troubling conditions in schools.

“We have family, we have health, we have politics — and I’m going to run down the list,” Saunders declared, setting the tone for a wide-ranging and deeply resonant presentation that struck a chord with many in attendance.

WATER CRISIS & HOUSEHOLD STRAIN

Saunders placed the ongoing water shortages at the forefront, describing them as a direct assault on family life and daily survival.

“The water issue is affecting households — it’s affecting families,” she emphasized, linking the crisis to broader governance failures and a lack of consistent communication with communities like Cayon.

COST OF LIVING CRUNCH

Turning to economic concerns, Saunders painted a stark picture of shrinking purchasing power and increasing hardship.

“What you could have bought before, many of you now cannot even decide what to pay for,” she said, highlighting the financial strain squeezing families and forcing impossible choices between basic necessities.

Her remarks drew visible reactions from the audience, many of whom nodded in agreement as she outlined the growing burden on working-class citizens.

EDUCATION UNDER FIRE: MOLD & NEGLECT

In one of the most alarming segments of her address, Saunders raised serious concerns about mold infestations in schools, including the ongoing situation at the Basseterre High School (BHS).

“We have the BHS saga… we have mold issues in the school,” she stated, questioning the lack of updates and transparency from authorities.

“I don’t even know how well it has been now for Cayon because they’re not coming to give updates,” she added, criticizing what she described as a pattern of silence at home while attention is focused abroad.

“PHOTO OPS OVER PEOPLE?”

Saunders did not hold back in her critique of government priorities, accusing officials of prioritizing international travel and optics over local accountability.

“They’re telling us about these sophisticated and prestige trips — for the photo ops,” she said sharply, drawing applause from sections of the crowd.

“SOS: SAVE OUR ST. KITTS & NEVIS”

Rallying supporters toward collective action, Saunders issued a passionate call:

“SOS — Save Our St. Kitts & Nevis. Raise your voice.”

Her message framed the townhall not just as a political event, but as a grassroots movement demanding change, urging citizens to speak out and take an active role in shaping the country’s future.

A PEOPLE-POWERED MOMENT

The Cayon edition of PLP CONNECTS once again demonstrated the growing traction of the townhall series, which continues to position itself as a platform for unfiltered dialogue, community concerns, and political mobilization.

With issues ranging from water access and education conditions to economic survival, Saunders’ presentation underscored what many attendees described as a nation at a crossroads.

As the evening concluded, one thing was clear: the voices of Cayon were loud, engaged, and demanding answers — and Claudine Saunders made sure those voices were heard.