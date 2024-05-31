CARILEC’s CEO’s and Leadership Conference sets the stage for accelerated transitioning in the Caribbean Electric Energy Sector

May 31, 2024

(Castries, Saint Lucia) – The Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation (CARILEC) recently concluded its CEO’s and Leadership Conference at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Beach and Golf Resort in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico from May 19 to 22, 2024, marking a pivotal step in leadership of the region’s electric energy sector. The annual conference brought together industry CEO’s and other C-Suite leaders, Regulators, Policymakers, energy solutions suppliers, representatives from Regional and International Agencies, such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the United States Department of State, U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030), Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and various other stakeholders, to explore various topics, programmes, strategies, and initiatives, related to the Conference theme: “Leadership in Transition: Vision, Drive, Performance & Change Management.”

As the region confronts issues such as climate change, energy resilience, natural and man-made disasters, collaboration among countries, organizations and key personnel takes on even greater priority. The Conference provided a platform for leaders to share insights, develop solutions, and chart a course for the future of energy in the Caribbean. Distinguished speakers at the event included, Mr. Anders Lindberg, President of Wärtsilä Energy and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Corporation, Dr. Lawrence Jones, Senior Vice President, Edison Electric Institute, Mr. Francisco Berrios, Deputy Chief of Staff (Energy Affairs), Office of the Governor of Puerto Rico and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Mr. Joseph Williams, Head of the Sustainable Energy Division at Caribbean Development Bank, among many others.

Commenting on the significance of the Conference, Dr. Cletus Bertin, Executive Director of CARILEC, said, “The 2024 CARILEC CEO’s and Leadership Conference was a landmark event for the region’s electric energy sector bringing together key stakeholders in this forum, characterized by frank and insightful dialogue, combined with CARILEC’s institutional capacity and networks at the regional and international levels. We have further strengthened the movement and fueled the momentum that will continue to drive action, advocacy, innovation, resilience, and the sustainability of the electric energy sector across the region.”

The CEO’s and Leadership Conference concluded with a renewed sense of urgency, purpose, and commitment among attendees to lead the Caribbean energy sector into a more sustainable future. As the region continues its transition towards cleaner, more resilient energy systems, CARILEC is dedicated to continuing to embrace and empower its members to play a crucial leadership role in shaping the path forward, towards the attainment of its vision of “working together to realize a sustainable energy future for people of the Caribbean.”