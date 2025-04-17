“BETRAYAL OF WORKERS!” – Dr. Harris Blasts Drew Administration Over Long-Delayed GAE Pension Legislation

In a blistering critique, former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. Timothy Harris slammed Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration for its protracted delay in legislating the pension rights for Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE), a crucial piece of legislation originally approved under Harris’s Team Unity administration nearly three years ago.

Speaking candidly, Dr. Harris highlighted the extensive groundwork and decisive actions his government undertook, noting, “We took the decision in 2021 that we wanted this GAE pension reality fully in place by September 2022. But then, the government collapsed and that halted our progress.”

He detailed the meticulous steps taken by his administration, including establishing a comprehensive committee involving key government entities like the Accountant General, Human Resources, Legal Department, and Ministry of Finance. “We committed to make these pension payments retroactive to 2012, ensuring justice for all GAEs, past and present,” Harris emphasized.

Expressing dismay at the Drew administration’s slow response, Dr. Harris criticized the current government for not only delaying the implementation but also significantly underpaying workers. “Most beneficiaries are now shockingly receiving only around $400. Some even less—it’s callous, a gross injustice,” he exclaimed.

Dr. Harris accused the Drew administration of shortchanging deserving employees by ignoring crucial service years and incorrectly calculating wages, saying, “Several workers approached me for help after being robbed of their rightful earnings. I intervened on their behalf—some were rectified, others remain neglected.”

In a resolute pledge, Dr. Harris promised immediate remedial action upon returning to government, declaring passionately, “A PLP-led government will rectify this injustice. We will ensure all workers receive every cent they’re owed. It’s a sacred promise, much like when I delivered $16 million owed to sugar workers that others failed to secure.”

He ended on a compelling note: “Good governance demands fairness and accountability. Our workers deserve better, and we will deliver justice.”