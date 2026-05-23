Vincentian Sportsman Darrion Roberts Found Dead in Saint Lucia; Police Launch Investigation

SUNNY ACRES, SAINT LUCIA — Police in Saint Lucia have launched an investigation following the death of 31-year-old Vincentian national Darrion Roberts, a respected volleyball player and tennis coach, who was reportedly found dead at his apartment in Sunny Acres on Friday afternoon.

According to regional reports, Roberts was discovered by his roommate at approximately 2:00 p.m. and was found with multiple wounds. Emergency personnel were reportedly called to the scene, where Roberts was later pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released full details on the circumstances surrounding his death, and no official information has been provided regarding any suspect, motive, or arrest at this stage.

Roberts was widely known in regional sporting circles, particularly for his involvement in volleyball and his work as a tennis coach in Saint Lucia. His death has sent shockwaves through the Vincentian and Saint Lucian sporting communities, where he was regarded as a dedicated athlete, coach, and contributor to youth and sports development.

Reports out of Saint Lucia indicate that the matter is being treated as part of an active police investigation. Authorities are expected to provide further updates as inquiries continue.

For many across the Eastern Caribbean, Roberts’ passing represents not only the loss of a young life, but also the loss of a regional sports figure whose work crossed national boundaries. As a Vincentian making an impact in Saint Lucia, he embodied the close sporting and cultural ties that bind the islands of the Caribbean.

Community members and persons familiar with his sporting contributions have begun expressing sadness over the news, describing the incident as a painful moment for regional sports.

Police have urged that the investigation be allowed to take its course. Anyone with information that may assist authorities is encouraged to contact law enforcement in Saint Lucia.

This is a developing story. Times Caribbean will provide updates as more official information becomes available.