BYRON MESSIA SET TO TAKE EMERGING KITTITIAN STAR ON SENSATIONAL EUROPEAN TOUR

Kittitian dancehall sensation Byron Messia is set to blaze across Europe in 2025 — and he’s bringing along one of St. Kitts’ hottest rising stars Dejour for an electrifying tour that promises to catapult Kittitian talent onto the global stage.

Organized by Protocol Boss with critical support from seasoned industry professional Alicia V Wattley, along with Roots Vibes Promotions — a dominant force in the European reggae and dancehall scene — and artist promotion powerhouse Heavy D, the tour is a game-changing opportunity for Kittitian music.

The European Tour, spanning from March 28 to April 30, 2025, will not only promote Brand St. Kitts but also foster unity through music and inspire the next generation of musicians within the Federation and the diaspora to pursue positive opportunities through their craft.

With stops in major cities like London, Paris, Berlin, and Stockholm, the tour aims to showcase the rich musical talent of St. Kitts and Nevis to a worldwide audience. The collaborative effort will provide invaluable exposure and international recognition for Dejour and the island’s burgeoning music scene.

EUROPEAN TOUR 2025 DATES

March 28 – Reading, UK

The partnership between Byron Messia, Dejour, and the influential music entities signals a powerful movement for Caribbean music on the global stage. As the artists gear up to share their talent with international audiences, the tour represents a monumental step in placing St. Kitts and Nevis on the map as a force in the global music industry.

For bookings and more information, contact Roots Vibes Promotions at:

rootvibespromotion@gmail.com

+31 638316980

This European Tour is not just about music — it’s about empowerment, unity, and breaking barriers for Kittitian artists worldwide.