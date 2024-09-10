CaribNOG brings cutting-edge tech meet to Curacao this month

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao. September 9, 2024 — From September 19 to 20, Curacao will be at the center of regional technology innovation as it hosts the twenty-eighth assembly of the Caribbean Network Operators Group (CaribNOG). This unique professional association is a spirited volunteer-driven community committed to strengthening the Caribbean’s Internet infrastructure.

Comprising a diverse roster of network administrators, tech mavens, forwardthinking policymakers, networking engineers, and other key regional stakeholders, CaribNOG unites this month under a shared vision to turbocharge the Caribbean’s digital resilience.

Attendees will dive deep into strategies to fortify regional networks against the growing tides of cybersecurity threats, disruptive AI technologies, and fluctuating internet connectivity issues.

“It’s more than a conference—it’s a movement. In an era of evolving digital threats, resilience is essential,” said Stephen Lee, Director, CaribNOG.

“At CaribNOG28, we emphasize the power of collaboration in building robust, secure and resilient digital infrastructures. Our theme highlights the collective effort needed to protect our networks, safeguard data, and ensure seamless connectivity across the Caribbean.”

A dynamic roster of industry leaders and tech visionaries will share insights on topics such as AI’s expanding role in network management, cutting-edge trends in cybersecurity, advancements in Internet Exchange Points across the region, and the crucial role of network operators in elevating the resilience of vital infrastructures.

Coinciding with the landmark 10th Caribbean Peering and Interconnection Forum (CarPIF), this year’s CaribNOG28 promises a dual dose of insight, offering both regional and global perspectives on enhancing interconnections and peering among internet service providers from the local to international levels. Contact Us: events@caribnog.org