BREAKING: U.S. Imposes Up to US$15,000 Visa Bonds on Caribbean Travelers — Antigua & Dominica Among 38 Targeted Nations

By Times Caribbean News Analysis Desk

January 2026

In a sweeping and controversial escalation of United States immigration controls, citizens of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica will now be required to post visa bonds of up to US$15,000 in order to apply for entry into the United States, under a newly expanded policy announced by the U.S. State Department.

The measure, implemented under the administration of former U.S. President , dramatically expands a pilot visa bond programme that U.S. officials say is designed to curb visa overstays. Critics, however, argue that the policy erects a steep financial barrier that will disproportionately affect developing countries, including small Caribbean states.

NEARLY TRIPLING THE LIST OF AFFECTED COUNTRIES

Less than one week after adding seven countries to the visa bond list—bringing the total to 13—the U.S. State Department on Tuesday announced the inclusion of 25 additional countries, raising the total to 38. According to a notice published on the official travel.state.gov website, the new bond requirement will take effect on January 21.

The newly added countries include:

Algeria, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Bangladesh, Benin, Burundi, Cape Verde, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Fiji, Gabon, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, Nigeria, Senegal, Tajikistan, Togo, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

These join an existing list that includes Bhutan, Botswana, Central African Republic, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Turkmenistan, and Zambia.

While most of the affected countries are in Africa, the inclusion of Caribbean states has triggered alarm across the region, particularly given the long-standing social, economic, and family ties between Caribbean nations and the United States.

WHAT THE VISA BOND MEANS

Under the policy, certain visa applicants from listed countries may be required—at the discretion of U.S. consular officers—to post a bond ranging from US$5,000 to US$15,000 as a condition of applying for a non-immigrant visitor visa.

U.S. officials emphasize that:

Payment of the bond does not guarantee visa approval .

. If a visa is denied, the bond is refunded.

If a visa is granted, the bond is returned only after the traveler demonstrates full compliance with the visa’s terms, including timely departure from the U.S.

In addition to the bond, applicants must still satisfy increasingly stringent requirements, including:

Mandatory in-person visa interviews.

Disclosure of years of social media activity.

Detailed documentation of personal, family, and travel histories.

CARIBBEAN IMPACT: TRAVEL BY THE WEALTHY ONLY?

For Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, the implications are profound.

In practical terms, a US$15,000 bond represents more than a year’s income for many Caribbean households. Even at the lower end of the scale, the bond—on top of existing visa fees, travel costs, and documentation expenses—renders U.S. travel effectively inaccessible to large segments of the population.

The consequences extend beyond tourism:

Family reunification visits for weddings, funerals, and medical emergencies may be delayed or abandoned.

visits for weddings, funerals, and medical emergencies may be delayed or abandoned. Students and young professionals seeking short-term educational or cultural exchanges face new financial hurdles.

seeking short-term educational or cultural exchanges face new financial hurdles. Small business owners and entrepreneurs reliant on U.S. trade shows, meetings, or diaspora networks may be shut out.

For nations whose diasporas play a critical role in remittances, investment, and knowledge transfer, the policy threatens to weaken vital transnational links.

WASHINGTON’S JUSTIFICATION — AND GROWING CRITICISM

U.S. authorities argue that visa bonds are a targeted enforcement mechanism aimed at countries with higher rates of visa overstays. They maintain that the bonds act as a financial incentive to ensure compliance and reduce the cost of immigration enforcement.

However, immigration advocates and foreign policy analysts question the fairness and effectiveness of the approach. They point out that:

Bond amounts are set with limited transparency.

Entire countries are penalized regardless of individual applicant risk.

The policy effectively converts mobility into a privilege reserved for the affluent.

Critics also warn that the measure risks diplomatic fallout, including reciprocal restrictions on U.S. travelers and erosion of goodwill with partner nations.

DIPLOMATIC SILENCE AND REGIONAL QUESTIONS

As of publication, there has been no coordinated public response from Caribbean governments regarding the inclusion of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica on the visa bond list. Observers are now watching closely to see whether the matter will be raised collectively through regional mechanisms or addressed bilaterally with Washington.

Key questions remain unanswered:

Will Caribbean states seek exemptions or negotiated adjustments?

Could the policy prompt legal or diplomatic challenges?

How will governments advise citizens navigating an increasingly restrictive U.S. visa system?

A NEW ERA OF RESTRICTED MOBILITY

What is clear is that this policy marks a decisive shift in U.S. immigration posture—one that treats mobility not as a routine diplomatic and social exchange, but as a privilege secured by substantial financial collateral.

For Caribbean citizens, particularly those of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, the message is stark: access to the United States now comes at a price many simply cannot afford.