De Vibes Masquerade Troupe Delivers Spectacular Performances Across England, Captivating Over 120,000 Spectators

30 August, 2025 – The De Vibes Masquerade Troupe of St. Kitts and Nevis has completed a groundbreaking two-week cultural mission in England, enchanting audiences in Birmingham and Leeds with the unique rhythms, colors, and movements of Masquerade. Their electrifying tour, which drew live audiences of over 120,000 people, showcased the Federation’s rich heritage on one of the world’s largest cultural stages while cementing the troupe’s role as premier cultural ambassadors.

Birmingham Heritage Day: Showcasing SKN’s Cultural Soul

On 17th August 2025, De Vibes Masquerade Troupe captivated the crowd at the Association of St. Kitts & Nevis Descendants’ (ASKaND) Heritage Day in Birmingham. The event, dedicated to preserving and sharing the traditions of the Federation, saw spectators transported to the Caribbean by the unmistakable sounds of the fife paired with the deep, resonant rhythms of the kettle and bass drums. Vibrant ribbons and dazzling peacock feathers swirled in the air as the troupe danced, bringing the cultural identity of St. Kitts and Nevis to life before diaspora communities and cultural enthusiasts.

Leeds West Indian Carnival: A Commanding International Stage

Their tour crescendoed on 25th August 2025 at the Leeds West Indian Carnival, where an estimated 120,000 spectators witnessed a commanding Masquerade performance. De Vibes Masquerade Troupe’s authentic artistry brought the Federation’s cultural traditions to the forefront of the festival, earning ovations and cementing their reputation as masters of Masquerade and proud ambassadors of Kittitian-Nevisian identity.

UK Media Spotlights Masquerade

The troupe’s artistry didn’t just resonate with live audiences – it reached millions through major UK news platforms. Their performances were featured on ITV News (Central), ITV News (North), and BBC Yorkshire, with coverage amplifying St. Kitts and Nevis’ cultural presence internationally.

Educational Outreach: Passing the Torch

Beyond public performances, De Vibes Masquerade Troupe held four days of masterclasses during their UK tour, organized by ASKaND. Led by veteran practitioners Elvis “Elbo” Browne and Elroy “Sports” Browne, whose combined century of experience gave unmatched authenticity, participants of all ages were taught the techniques, history, and cultural significance of Masquerade. From musical instruction to group choreography, the sessions provided a hands-on cultural exchange that deepened appreciation for this cherished tradition.

Voices From the Troupe

“This tour represents more than entertainment – it’s about cultural preservation and sharing our unique heritage with the world,” said Kareem Mitchum, General Manager of De Vibes Masquerade Troupe. “Seeing the enthusiasm from audiences in Birmingham and Leeds, and knowing we’ve helped educate a new generation, makes this mission an overwhelming success. We have planted seeds of cultural appreciation that will grow for years to come.”

A Cultural Legacy Strengthened

The success of the De Vibes Masquerade Troupe’s UK mission is a testament to the Federation’s enduring cultural heritage. By mesmerizing international audiences, inspiring diaspora communities, and educating British citizens, the troupe has strengthened the bonds between St. Kitts and Nevis and its global audience.

Their performances underscored the global relevance of Masquerade, ensuring that the hypnotic sounds of the fife, the thunder of the drums, and the dazzling dance of ribbons and feathers will continue to echo beyond the Caribbean.

About De Vibes Masquerade Troupe

De Vibes Masquerade Troupe is a premier cultural organization dedicated to preserving, promoting, and sharing the Masquerade tradition of St. Kitts and Nevis. Through live performances, education programs, and international tours, they continue to pass down this priceless heritage to future generations while representing the Federation with pride on the world stage.

Tour Sponsors

The cultural mission was made possible through the support of:

Prime Minister – The Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Minister of Tourism – The Hon. Marsha Henderson

Peter Jenkins – Jenkins Funeral Home

Eustance Warner – Warner’s One Stop

Dr. Derrick Jeffers

Marshall Restaurant

National Bank

Media Contact:

Kareem Mitchum – General Manager, De Vibes Masquerade Troupe

Tel: +1 (869) 669-6941

Email: devibesmasqueradetroupe@gmail.com

BBC Yorkshire Coverage: Click Here