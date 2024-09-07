WALK FOR JUSTICE AND PEACE: Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris Leads Massive Walk for Justice and Peace, Demanding Change in Crime Crisis and National Leadership

In a powerful show of solidarity, 3rd Prime Minister and National Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, led a massive *Walk for Justice and Peace* this morning in response to the nation’s unprecedented crime wave. With over 65 murders recorded in the past 2 years, including a shocking 26 this year alone, the event drew scores of supporters who marched through the streets of McKnight and Basseterre, culminating at the Newtown Playfield . As crime and violence continue to plague the nation, the overwhelming turnout reflected the deep concerns of citizens demanding immediate change and justice. The march followed a previous call for peace by the People’s Action Movement (PAM), which saw a far smaller turnout, with only three individuals protesting on Church Street. Addressing the nation, the PLP emphasized their commitment to addressing the crime crisis and restoring peace to the country. In a social media post, the PLP wrote, *“The People’s Labour Party (PLP) has heard the cry of the nation and seen how our beloved country has been taking a turn for the worse. This morning’s overwhelming support during the Peace and Justice Walk was a powerful testament to the people’s demand for change—not just in the destructive path we find ourselves on, but also in leadership. The message is clear: the country is calling for a new direction.”

*Dr. Timothy Harris, whose leadership has garnered significant support, echoed these sentiments, declaring: *”We can no longer allow crime, violence, and victimization to reign unchecked. Our people deserve a better, safer future. It is time for new leadership that listens to the cries of the nation. Together, united, we will rise and take back our country from the grip of fear.”*The march comes at a critical juncture, as citizens express increasing frustration with the current administration’s handling of crime. The PLP’s strong call for action and change resonates with many, as the nation continues to mourn the loss of lives to senseless violence.

Today’s *Walk for Justice and Peace* was more than a protest—it was a powerful reminder that the people are ready for bold, decisive leadership that will restore hope and security to their communities. As the PLP stated, *“The time for change is now, and we are ready to lead that charge.”* As the country awaits further developments, all eyes remain on Dr. Harris and his PLP team as they continue their mission to bring justice, peace, and meaningful change to St. Kitts and Nevis.