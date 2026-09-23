HORSFORD’S AUTOMOTIVE & CHERY BRING THE FUTURE TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — AFFORDABLE HANDS-FREE SELF-PARKING, VOICE-CONTROLLED VEHICLES NOW WITHIN REACH

The Tiggo 9 is among the new SUVs available now, with remote parking putting one of Chery’s most talked-about features in the local spotlight

TIMES CARIBBEAN | ST. KITTS AND NEVIS AUTOMOTIVE NEWS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 23, 2026 — Imagine stepping out of your vehicle and using its remote parking feature to guide it into a tight space. For motorists in St. Kitts and Nevis, that experience is moving from a conversation about overseas cars to a feature they can explore locally.

Horsford’s Automotive has made the Chery Tiggo 9 available as part of its new fleet ahead of the brand’s official country launch. The flagship SUV’s remote parking capability, alongside voice-operated functions, is set to be one of the biggest talking points.

There is a distinction worth making. Automatic Parking Assist helps an appropriately equipped vehicle manoeuvre into a suitable space. Remote Parking Assist allows the driver to operate a parking manoeuvre from outside the vehicle while monitoring it. Chery lists both features on certain Tiggo 9 specifications, though equipment varies by market and trim.

And the technology does not stop at parking.

Chery’s “Hello Chery” voice system lets occupants use spoken commands for selected vehicle functions on equipped models. The Tiggo 9 also brings the digital displays, cameras and driver-assistance features that have become a growing part of the modern SUV experience.

For local buyers, the wider story is choice. Horsford’s Automotive is introducing a Tiggo lineup with different sizes and levels of equipment, giving individuals and families a chance to explore newer vehicle technology at a range of price points. The Tiggo 9 sits at the flagship end of that fleet; its price should not be confused with entry-level offers on other Chery models.

“People hear ‘remote parking’ and think it belongs in a vehicle they can only admire from a distance. Now they can come to Horsford’s Automotive and see the Tiggo 9 for themselves. With voice-operated features and a range of Chery SUVs to explore, we’re excited to show St. Kitts and Nevis what’s available right here at home,” said Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager at the Horsford’s Group of Companies.

Residents will have an opportunity to see the vehicles up close when Horsford’s Automotive holds its public Chery Open Day on Saturday, September 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at Wellington Road, St. Kitts.

A car that responds to your voice. A Tiggo 9 that can assist with parking, even when the driver is outside. Chery’s arrival is giving St. Kitts and Nevis motorists plenty to look at.

Buyers should confirm the features and price of each locally available vehicle with Horsford’s Automotive. Parking assistance requires the driver to monitor the vehicle and its surroundings.