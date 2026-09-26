Former Deputy Prime Minister Michael O. Powell to Launch Words of Wisdom

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Former Deputy Prime Minister and Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael O. Powell, will officially launch his inspirational new book, Words of Wisdom: Motivational Quotes & Declarations, on Wednesday, September 30, at 6:00 p.m. at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

The book is now available online at Amazon.

Dedicated to the youth of St. Kitts and Nevis, Words of Wisdom offers motivational reflections, practical guidance and faith-based declarations centred on purpose, resilience, wellbeing and personal growth.

It encourages readers to challenge fear, self-doubt and negative inner dialogue; protect their health and relationships; reject limiting labels; and approach life’s obstacles with focus and courage. The book includes chapters on purpose, health and mindset, 10 daily empowerment declarations, prayers for the nation and journal pages for reflection.

Ambassador Powell served as Deputy Premier from 1980 until Independence in 1983, then as Deputy Prime Minister from 1983 to 1992. During his years in government, he held several portfolios, including Agriculture, Lands, Housing, Labour, Tourism and Social Security, and also served as Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

A founding member of the People’s Action Movement, Powell was appointed Ambassador-at-Large and Special Envoy in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2015.

In this new work, he pays tribute to Yahweh, his family and the young people of St. Kitts and Nevis, offering a message of confidence, faith and determination for readers seeking to grow, lead and make a meaningful difference.