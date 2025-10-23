CARIBBEAN GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE STRATEGIES FOR ACCEPTING DEPORTEES — ST. KITTS–NEVIS AG GARTH WILKIN TO SPEAK ON REGIONAL RESPONSE

By SKN TIMES | Regional Affairs

As the current U.S. administration intensifies efforts to deport undocumented immigrants — including Caribbean nationals — back to their countries of origin, regional governments are reassessing how best to manage the reintegration of returnees into local societies.

In light of these developments, The Hon. Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, is set to address this critical issue during an upcoming discussion hosted by the Conversations with the Caribbean and Caribbean Diaspora (CCCD) initiative.

The virtual event, titled “How Are the Governments of the Caribbean Positioning Themselves to Accept Returnees?”, will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, via Zoom, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Caribbean Time (4:00 p.m. EST for U.S. and Canadian participants).

Attorney General Wilkin will provide insight into St. Kitts and Nevis’s national approach and broader Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strategies aimed at creating humane, secure, and sustainable systems for returning migrants — many of whom have spent decades abroad. His presentation will explore the legal, social, and economic challenges of reintegration, as well as the importance of multi-agency collaboration and diaspora engagement in shaping effective return policies.

The discussion comes amid growing debate across the region about the impact of U.S. deportation policies on small island states with limited resources to absorb high numbers of returnees. Issues of employment, housing, mental health, and social reintegration remain central to the dialogue, as governments seek to balance public safety with human rights and dignity.

Through this forum, AG Wilkin joins regional leaders and diaspora organizations in advancing a unified Caribbean perspective — one that emphasizes strategic planning, community partnerships, and rehabilitation opportunities for deported nationals.

The event promises to shed light on a complex humanitarian issue that directly affects families, economies, and the social fabric of Caribbean nations.

Zoom Meeting ID: 884 7577 9313

Passcode: 675629

#SKNTimes #RegionalAffairs #GarthWilkin #CARICOM #CaribbeanDiaspora #MigrationPolicy #Reintegration #USImmigration #HumanRights #StKittsNevis