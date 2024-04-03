Saint Lucian Students Safe After Taiwan Earthquake, Prime Minister Confirms

Saint Lucian students studying in Taiwan have been confirmed safe following a powerful earthquake that rocked the country on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre provided reassurance after speaking with Saint Lucia’s Ambassador in Taiwan, H.E. Dr. Robert K. Lewis, who confirmed the safety of the students.

In a Facebook post, Prime Minister Pierre conveyed Saint Lucia’s solidarity with Taiwan and expressed confidence in the country’s resilience as it begins to recover from the quake. Opposition leader Allen Chastanet also expressed sympathy for those affected, particularly Saint Lucian students pursuing their studies in Taiwan.

Ambassador Lewis disclosed that approximately 200 Saint Lucian students are in Taiwan and that efforts were made to contact them following the earthquake. He commended the students for their proactive communication and thanked individuals, including Prime Minister Pierre and Education Minister Shawn Edward, for their concerns and support.

The earthquake, described as Taiwan’s strongest in 25 years, caused significant damage to buildings and highways, with rescue efforts underway. Reports indicate nine fatalities and over 800 injuries, with many trapped in collapsed tunnels and on mountainous roads along the rugged coastline. Saint Lucia stands in solidarity with Taiwan during this challenging time, emphasizing the strong partnership between the two nations.