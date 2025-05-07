CAPTURING THE MOMENT: PM DREW MEETS U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE MARCO RUBIO IN DC DIPLOMATIC POWER PLAY

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It was a moment of warm diplomacy and regional representation as Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, shared a cordial exchange with U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, at the U.S. Department of State on what is being hailed as a pivotal day for U.S.-Caribbean relations.

The handshake between Prime Minister Drew and Secretary Rubio set the tone for high-level multilateral talks that included the heads of government from Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The discussions, held in the heart of America’s capital, focused on deepening cooperation across a range of critical areas, including climate resilience, security partnerships, energy initiatives, and economic development—a bold step toward revitalizing hemispheric diplomacy.

Prime Minister Drew’s presence at the table not only underscored St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing regional influence but also highlighted the federation’s commitment to shaping a new chapter in U.S.-Caribbean engagement.

While official statements remained measured, insiders suggest that the leaders pressed for more equitable collaboration, development funding, and policy shifts that recognize the unique vulnerabilities and strengths of small island nations.

In a geopolitical climate where global alliances are constantly evolving, this Washington rendezvous marked a strategic moment of unity and assertion for the Caribbean—a signal that the region is no longer content to be a passive observer on the world stage.

From Basseterre to D.C., St. Kitts and Nevis is in the room—and making its presence known.