CANNABIS AUTHORITY IN TURMOIL: CHAOS AND CONFUSION GRIP CANNABIS AUTHORITY: UNPAID BOARD AND CEO’S ALLEGED RESIGNATION ROCK INDUSTRY

The much-anticipated cannabis industry, once heralded as a game-changer for economic diversification, is now spiraling into chaos and confusion. Reports have emerged that the Cannabis Authority’s 15-member Board of Directors, the largest of any statutory body, has not been paid since their appointment six months ago, leaving members outraged and demoralized.

Despite several meetings, which insiders describe as “massive talk shops,” no substantial progress has been made, and board members remain unpaid. This administrative failure has further compounded the industry’s woes, fueling concerns over its future.

Adding to the turmoil, Cannabis Authority CEO Dr. Garfield Alexander has allegedly resigned, a development that was notably absent from the recent press conference hosted by Minister Samal Duggins. The conference, which featured permanent secretaries and directors from his ministries, failed to address the status of Dr. Alexander, sparking speculation about the leadership void within the Authority.

Cannabis Authority Board Chairperson Jihan Williams, who provided an update during the press conference, also avoided any mention of the CEO. Her briefing, focused on the stagnant state of the cannabis industry, offered little in terms of definitive or feasible solutions or timelines for progress, leaving stakeholders frustrated and demanding accountability.

The cannabis sector, once touted as a flagship initiative for economic growth, now finds itself at a standstill, mired in financial neglect, leadership uncertainty, and operational dysfunction. Stakeholders and the public alike are calling for urgent intervention to salvage what remains of the industry’s promise.

With the clock ticking and public confidence waning, the question looms: can the cannabis industry recover from this crisis, or is it destined to remain a pipe dream?

