Antigua and Barbuda Demands Correction from NewsNation Over Smuggling Claims

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda – The government of Antigua and Barbuda has formally requested a correction from U.S. cable network NewsNation regarding a recent broadcast that unfairly linked the country to human smuggling activities. The report, which aired on January 29, 2025, and was also shared on the network’s Facebook page, alleged that Chinese migrants were being smuggled into the U.S. from “places like the Bahamas and Antigua.” The report further claimed that Chinese nationals are “buying up thousands of acres of land” in both island nations.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to NewsNation, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders, refuted the assertions made by Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin.

“There is no truth to the claim that Chinese nationals are buying ‘thousands of acres of land’ in Antigua, which is only 108 square miles in size,” stated Ambassador Sanders. He further highlighted the lack of supporting evidence in the NewsNation report, arguing that the claims unjustly damage Antigua and Barbuda’s international reputation as a leading tourism destination and a popular location for U.S. second-home owners.

Ambassador Sanders unequivocally stated that Antigua and Barbuda is not a transit point for human smuggling or trafficking. He underscored the country’s commitment to international security, emphasizing the nation’s close collaboration with U.S. law enforcement agencies, regional governments through the Organization of American States (OAS), and United Nations agencies in the fight against human trafficking and smuggling. The Ambassador’s letter urged NewsNation to issue a prompt and prominent correction of the false claims made in the broadcast.

ABSNews