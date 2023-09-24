Earlier today, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, played a pivotal role in the proceedings of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) meeting. This high-level gathering convened to address pressing regional matters and reinforce diplomatic ties among member states.

Minister Douglas was joined by esteemed counterparts, including Ms. Kaye Bass, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Nerys Dockery, the distinguished Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. Together, they formed a formidable delegation representing the interests of the nation on the international stage.

The meeting provided a platform for open discourse on a range of critical issues, spanning from economic cooperation to climate resilience. Minister Douglas demonstrated astute leadership, articulating St. Kitts and Nevis’ stance on matters of regional significance, and advocating for collaborative approaches to common challenges.

With diplomatic finesse and a keen understanding of global affairs, Minister Douglas exemplified the nation’s commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the CARICOM community. The outcome of this meeting is anticipated to not only strengthen regional solidarity but also set a precedent for fruitful international engagements in the future.

Foreign Minister Douglas Engages in Crucial CARICOM Meeting

Earlier today, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, played a pivotal role in the proceedings of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR) meeting. This high-level gathering convened to address pressing regional matters and reinforce diplomatic ties among member states.

Minister Douglas was joined by esteemed counterparts, including Ms. Kaye Bass, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Nerys Dockery, the distinguished Permanent Representative of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations. Together, they formed a formidable delegation representing the interests of the nation on the international stage.

The meeting provided a platform for open discourse on a range of critical issues, spanning from economic cooperation to climate resilience. Minister Douglas demonstrated astute leadership, articulating St. Kitts and Nevis’ stance on matters of regional significance, and advocating for collaborative approaches to common challenges.

With diplomatic finesse and a keen understanding of global affairs, Minister Douglas exemplified the nation’s commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the CARICOM community. The outcome of this meeting is anticipated to not only strengthen regional solidarity but also set a precedent for fruitful international engagements in the future.