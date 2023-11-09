Byron Messia Joins Forces with Chris Brown for Chart-Topping Collaboration

Saint Kitts’ rising dancehall sensation, Byron Messia, has joined forces with global music icon Chris Brown for a scintillating new track titled “Nightmares.” Co-produced by Brown and Chopstix, this mellow and introspective groove promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

The music video for “Nightmares,” directed by Travis Colbert and shot in Jamaica, offers a visually stunning accompaniment to the track’s evocative lyrics and entrancing melody.

This collaboration marks the third release from Brown’s highly anticipated 11th album, “11:11,” set to drop on November 11. The album, released in two parts (Side A and Side B), boasts an impressive lineup of featured artists, including Davido, Lojay, Future, Fridayy, and others yet to be revealed.

Byron Messia, at just twenty-three years old, has already made a significant mark on the music scene. Hailing from Saint Kitts, he draws inspiration from legends like Biggie Smalls and has evolved into a pioneer of the innovative ‘Dancesoul’ genre, blending Caribbean rhythms with contemporary sounds.

Having grown up in the Shadewell Estate of Basseterre, Saint Kitts, Messia’s music serves as an inspiration for youths facing adversity, encouraging them to channel their energy towards positive endeavors.

With the release of “Nightmares,” the collaboration between Byron Messia and Chris Brown is poised to make waves, solidifying their places in the annals of contemporary music history. This dynamic partnership promises a musical experience that transcends boundaries and leaves a lasting impact on audiences worldwide.