St. Kitts Shines Bright: Wins Prestigious Magellan Gold Accolade and Nominated for World’s Leading Dive Destination!

Moreover, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha Henderson recently held a press conference, where she shared the exciting news of a 15% increase in system-wide airlift and prospects of a fruitful cruise season. The Minister also highlighted the island’s recognition worldwide and her team’s mission of building a Sustainable Island State.



Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, said, “The 15% system-wide increase in flights to St. Kitts is great news for travelers and locals alike. This increase in accessibility will greatly benefit the tourism industry in St. Kitts, as more people will have the opportunity to experience all that this beautiful island has to offer. As we head into the peak winter season, we are optimistic that this increase in accessibility will lead to increased tourism and growth in our local economy. We encourage our stakeholders to continue to offer enriching experiences that showcase the beauty and charm of St. Kitts to visitors.”



In anticipation of the new tourism season, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted a Plaque Exchange Ceremony for the inaugural cruise call of the luxury vessel “Seabourn Pursuit”. This cruise call brings several benefits and accentuates St. Kitts’ position as a premier cruise destination for discerning travelers.



With the various commendations bestowed upon St. Kitts, the destination is strategically positioned to continue to be a leading industry player with noteworthy sustainable and strategic growth plans.

