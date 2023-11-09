St. Kitts Shines Bright: Wins Prestigious Magellan Gold Accolade and Nominated for World’s Leading Dive Destination!
|Basseterre, St. Kitts (09 November 2023) – The St. Kitts Tourism Industry has once again made waves on the global stage. The destination has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Travel Weekly Magellan Gold Accolade for “Caribbean Eco-Friendly Sustainable Destination”. The destination has also been nominated as the World’s Leading Dive Destination at the World Travel Awards 2023, a high distinction among global categories. Currently, the destination is gearing up for growth with a strategic and sustainable agenda.
Ellison Tommy Thompson, CEO the of St. Kitts Tourism Authority, commented, “We are thrilled and honoured to receive such a prestigious award that recognizes our sustainable efforts in the sector – sustainability is a top priority, and we are committed to being a role model for other destinations to follow.”
|The destination’s reputation as a leading player in the Caribbean’s tourism industry was reinforced when Hon. Marsha T. Henderson participated in the State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). Minister joined a ministerial panel discussion on Investment Trends, Strategic Partnerships, and the Art of Optimizing Tourism Growth, where she was joined by notable figures in the field, including the Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Chairman of the CTO Council of Ministers, and Hon. Erwin Saunders, Deputy Premier of the Turks and Caicos Island.
The Regional Tourism Youth Congress 2023 also marked another great achievement for St. Kitts as Junior Minister of Tourism, Cam-Rom Audain’s representation was exemplary, and she delivered a performance of utmost proficiency.
In addition, the Ministry of Tourism’s recent stakeholder meetings with Restaurants, Bars, and Craft Vendors signaled the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the existing tourism product through valuable dialogue and cultivating local partnerships.
|Moreover, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha Henderson recently held a press conference, where she shared the exciting news of a 15% increase in system-wide airlift and prospects of a fruitful cruise season. The Minister also highlighted the island’s recognition worldwide and her team’s mission of building a Sustainable Island State.
Melnecia Marshall, Deputy CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, said, “The 15% system-wide increase in flights to St. Kitts is great news for travelers and locals alike. This increase in accessibility will greatly benefit the tourism industry in St. Kitts, as more people will have the opportunity to experience all that this beautiful island has to offer. As we head into the peak winter season, we are optimistic that this increase in accessibility will lead to increased tourism and growth in our local economy. We encourage our stakeholders to continue to offer enriching experiences that showcase the beauty and charm of St. Kitts to visitors.”
In anticipation of the new tourism season, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority hosted a Plaque Exchange Ceremony for the inaugural cruise call of the luxury vessel “Seabourn Pursuit”. This cruise call brings several benefits and accentuates St. Kitts’ position as a premier cruise destination for discerning travelers.
With the various commendations bestowed upon St. Kitts, the destination is strategically positioned to continue to be a leading industry player with noteworthy sustainable and strategic growth plans.
