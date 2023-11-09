Premier Mark Brantley Takes Center Stage at 17th Global Citizenship Conference in Dubai

Posted on November 9, 2023 in Dubai-United Arab Emirates

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, is set to make a mark on the international stage as he heads to Dubai for the Henley & Partners 17th Global Citizenship Conference. From November 07 to 13, 2023, Premier Brantley will serve as an invited speaker, sharing insights on global citizenship and residence options.

During his absence, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will step in as Acting Premier of Nevis, ensuring smooth governance in Brantley’s stead. The conference promises a wealth of knowledge with discussions on the present and future of global citizenship, economic and political landscapes, wealth planning, and more.

Distinguished speakers from around the world, including Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada and former President Mohamed Nasheed of the Maldives, will join Premier Brantley in addressing crucial topics in the realm of global citizenship.

Leave a comment

Copyright © 2023 | TIMES CARIBBEAN | Not even the Sun covers the Caribbean better

Social Share Buttons and Icons powered by Ultimatelysocial
error

Enjoy this blog? Please spread the word :)