Buyer’s Remorse Sweeps West Basseterre”: PLP Chairman Marlon Browne Lashes Out at Labour Administration’s Leadership

In a fiery address at the PLP Monthly Press Conference on Wednesday, West Basseterre Chairman Marlon Browne painted a grim picture of discontent and regret within his constituency over the performance of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s Labour administration.

“Walking around in the community, there is a grave concern about the state the community and the land are in,” Browne declared. “There’s a lot of buyer’s remorse. While walking around, you can actually see the changes from then to now.”

Browne claimed that many residents are privately acknowledging their disappointment with the government but remain hesitant to publicly voice their concerns. “Some persons are afraid to actually come out and say what went wrong,” he said.

The chairman expressed hope for a political resurgence led by former Prime Minister and PLP Leader Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris, who Browne touted as “the next prime minister.” He vowed that PLP’s return to leadership would bring renewed hope and stability to the community. “This wind of change would be led by no other than our leader, Dr. Harris,” he asserted.

Highlighting the alleged broken promises of the Drew administration, Browne said many residents feel betrayed, especially over the issue of financial support. “Some persons thought they were greedy because they were hoping for $1,500 instead of $1,000. They have buyer’s remorse right now and are hoping for a better way and an exchange.”

Browne’s speech underscored his party’s strategy of reassuring disillusioned voters and positioning the PLP as the only party capable of restoring economic confidence and community well-being. “We just have to make sure they understand that the only party for St. Kitts would be the PLP party. This has been tested and proven,” Browne concluded.

With dissatisfaction simmering in West Basseterre and other constituencies, PLP leaders are signaling their readiness to reclaim power—setting the stage for what promises to be a high-stakes political showdown in the next election.