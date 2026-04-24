BUJU BOMBSHELL! Reggae Titan Buju Banton Signs Historic VP Records Deal, Drops Fiery New Single “Butterflies” and Ignites Summer Comeback

KINGSTON, Jamaica / NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 — Global reggae superstar has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world after officially signing with , launching what insiders are calling one of the biggest reggae power moves of 2026.

The landmark deal represents a full-circle moment for the Grammy-winning icon, who has shared a decades-long working relationship with VP Records. Now, after more than 30 years of musical history, the legendary deejay and one of reggae’s most influential voices is entering a bold new era under the famed label’s banner.

NEW MUSIC ALERT: “BUTTERFLIES” TAKES FLIGHT

Coinciding with the blockbuster announcement, Buju unleashed his brand-new single — a soulful, modern reggae anthem produced by hitmaker .

The release gives fans the first explosive taste of Buju’s forthcoming studio album, scheduled for Summer 2026. It will mark his first full-length release with VP Records since 2006, making the moment even more historic for longtime supporters.

Industry watchers say the single signals a refreshed, mature, and globally minded Buju sound — while preserving the lyrical fire and authenticity that made him a legend.

FROM GRAMMY NODS TO GLOBAL DOMINANCE

The upcoming album follows 2023’s critically acclaimed , which earned Buju another Grammy nomination and showcased major collaborations with and .

That project proved Buju’s relevance had not dimmed with time — instead, it had grown stronger, wider, and more internationally respected.

ROOTS AND RHYMES TOUR READY TO SHAKE AMERICA

As if the signing and new single weren’t enough, Buju is also preparing to storm stages across the United States this summer alongside on the highly anticipated .

The tour is expected to blend roots reggae, dancehall energy, conscious lyrics, and timeless Caribbean excellence.

STILL RISING, STILL REIGNING

After decades at the top, countless classics, and an enduring global fanbase, Buju Banton continues to reinvent himself while staying true to his roots.

From Kingston streets to world stages, the message is clear: Buju Banton is not slowing down — he is accelerating into another golden era.