POWER SHIFT: ST. KITTS AND NEVIS LAUNCHES HISTORIC 50MW SOLAR PROJECT — MAYNARD DECLARES “TRANSFORMATIVE” LEAP TOWARD ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

By SKN Times | March 30, 2026

Basseterre, Saint Kitts — In what is being hailed as a defining turning point in the Federation’s energy future, Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Konris Maynard, has announced the official launch of the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the ambitious Basseterre Valley 50MW Solar Photovoltaic (PV) and 30.5MW/30.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project.

Describing the initiative as both “historic” and “transformative,” Minister Maynard underscored that the project is not only about renewable energy—but about reshaping the economic and environmental trajectory of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This is historic, it is transformative, and importantly, it is very transparent,” Maynard declared during the Prime Minister’s March 30 press conference. “This project will provide approximately 30 percent of our energy needs, and we have gone about it the right way.”

A STRATEGIC ENERGY REVOLUTION

At full capacity, the project is expected to supply nearly one-third of the Federation’s electricity demand, marking a significant reduction in reliance on imported fossil fuels and insulating the country from volatile global energy prices.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd, supported by a consortium of international experts including Castalia, ILF Consulting Engineers, GIDE, and Merchant Law—signalling a globally benchmarked approach to energy transition.

Minister Maynard revealed that the project’s rollout follows 12 months of rigorous due diligence, including grid impact assessments, techno-economic modelling, and international market consultations to ensure optimal design and execution.

TRANSPARENCY AND TIMELINES

The RFP process is now officially open, with a 90-day bidding window, after which evaluation, contract negotiations, and construction phases will follow.

According to officials, this structured and transparent procurement model is expected to position St. Kitts and Nevis as a regional leader in clean energy development.

“This is going to be talked about across the region as a best practice approach to our energy transition,” Maynard asserted.

OPPORTUNITIES FOR LOCALS — “DON’T MISS THIS MOMENT”

In a pointed appeal, Minister Maynard urged local businesses, contractors, and entrepreneurs not to remain on the sidelines as the project unfolds.

“I do not want this to be open to everyone, and then when it’s closed people say, ‘well we do not know’,” he warned. “Whether you provide food during construction, whether you have a contracting company, whether you can consult, or whether you have solar capabilities—this project is open and available to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Local contractors and investors are being encouraged to register through the official bidder’s portal to access documents and participate in the tender process.

TOWARD A CLEANER, SELF-SUFFICIENT FUTURE

Beyond infrastructure, the Basseterre Valley Solar and Battery Project represents a critical pillar in the Federation’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and its broader push toward a sustainable island state.

With energy security, economic inclusion, and environmental resilience at its core, the project is poised to redefine how the nation powers its future.

As global pressures mount and small island states seek sustainable solutions, St. Kitts and Nevis is making a bold statement:

The energy transition is no longer a vision—it is now in motion.