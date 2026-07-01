BROWNE FIRES BACK! Antigua PM Vows Fresh Legal Action Over Alfa Nero Claims, Says ‘There Is No Missing Money’

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua — Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has issued a forceful public response to what he describes as a coordinated campaign of “false and damaging” allegations surrounding the controversial sale of the superyacht Alfa Nero, declaring that he is prepared to continue pursuing every lawful avenue available to protect his reputation and that of his administration.

In a strongly worded statement released Tuesday, Prime Minister Browne rejected the claims contained in an online article circulated on social media under the headline “Antiguan Prime Minister Defamation Lawsuit Against U.S. Law Firm Backfires.” He described the publication as containing “a series of false and misleading claims” regarding both his personal conduct and the government’s handling of the internationally watched sale of the luxury vessel.

Browne Defends Government’s Actions

According to the Prime Minister, the Alfa Nero was lawfully seized after being abandoned in Antigua and Barbuda’s waters following international sanctions imposed against its Russian-linked ownership.

He emphasized that the vessel’s subsequent public auction in July 2024, which reportedly generated approximately US$40 million, was conducted legally and transparently.

“The proceeds were applied to legitimate Government obligations, including debts owed to regional financial institutions,” Browne stated, adding emphatically:

“There is no missing money.”

His comments come as the Alfa Nero transaction continues to attract regional and international attention because of its legal, diplomatic and financial implications.

U.S. Court Ruling Cited as Vindication

Prime Minister Browne also challenged suggestions that legal proceedings in the United States are exposing his personal finances.

Instead, he pointed to a March 2026 ruling by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, which upheld the quashing of subpoenas seeking financial records from American banks relating to Browne and other Antiguan officials.

According to Browne, that decision represented a significant legal victory.

“The very discovery effort that the article presents as an expanding threat to my administration was rejected by the highest federal appellate court to consider it,” he said.

“That is not a backfire—that is vindication.”

Defamation Case Remains Active

The Prime Minister also defended his decision to initiate defamation proceedings against U.S. law firm Boies Schiller Flexner and attorney Martin De Luca.

Browne said the lawsuit was filed because, in his view, false and reckless public statements made by lawyers representing interests connected to the sanctioned ownership of the yacht unfairly questioned both his integrity and that of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda.

He maintained that seeking legal redress through the courts is both appropriate and necessary when reputations are allegedly harmed.

Concerns Over Online Distribution

Another aspect of Browne’s statement focused on how the disputed article has reportedly been circulated online.

He claimed that links shared through social media first pass through a third-party commercial tracking platform before reaching readers, suggesting that the distribution may be part of a coordinated promotional campaign rather than ordinary online sharing.

While raising those concerns, Browne did not publicly identify who he believes may be responsible for promoting the article.

Government Says National Interest Guided Sale

Reaffirming his administration’s position, Browne insisted the Government acted lawfully and in the country’s best interests throughout the seizure and sale process.

He said the Government remains confident in the legality of its actions and stressed that the U.S. courts have supported important aspects of Antigua and Barbuda’s legal position.

“My government acted in the national interest when we seized and sold the Alfa Nero,” Browne stated.

He added that his administration would not be distracted by what he described as organised disinformation efforts and reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing appropriate legal remedies against anyone making false and damaging allegations.

A Dispute That Continues to Draw Global Attention

The Alfa Nero controversy remains one of the Caribbean’s most closely watched legal and political matters, intersecting issues of international sanctions, sovereign authority, asset recovery, cross-border litigation and press freedom.

With multiple legal proceedings still unfolding in various jurisdictions, observers expect further developments in the months ahead.

While Prime Minister Browne maintains that the Government’s actions have been validated through the courts, critics and opposing parties continue to scrutinize aspects of the transaction. As litigation continues, additional judicial rulings are expected to further shape the legal landscape surrounding one of the region’s most high-profile maritime asset disputes.