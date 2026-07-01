NATIONAL PRIDE! St. Kitts and Nevis Celebrates Dr. Lisa Stapleton-Biala as She Earns Doctor of Public Health Degree with Perfect 4.0 GPA

Stapleton and Davies-Biala Families Celebrate Dr. Lisa Stapleton-Biala’s Outstanding Doctor of Public Health Achievement

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Stapleton and Davies-Biala families are proudly celebrating a remarkable academic milestone as Dr. Lisa Stapleton-Biala has successfully completed her Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) degree from Capella University, graduating with an exceptional 4.0 GPA.

Her achievement marks another powerful chapter in a life defined by discipline, service, perseverance, and a deep commitment to education and public health.

Dr. Biala’s journey is rooted in the strong educational foundation laid by her mother, Winifred Stapleton, whose unwavering support and belief in academic excellence helped shape the path that led to this moment. Dr. Biala also expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband for his continuous support and to her children, whom she describes as her inspiration.

A proud daughter of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Biala began her academic and professional journey with Advanced Level studies in Chemistry and Mathematics before training as a high school Mathematics and Science teacher through the University of the West Indies.

For 18 years, she served the nation’s children as an educator at Cayon High School, Sandy Point High School, Basseterre High School, and Gingerland Secondary School, teaching Chemistry, Integrated Science, and Mathematics.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Biala shared a powerful message to her former students:

“Every turn and twist, delay and setback is part of your journey. Keep pushing, keep persevering — keep writing your story.”

Her academic record is equally impressive. Dr. Biala holds a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Health and Safety/Industrial Hygiene, Cum Laude, from Columbia Southern University, a Master of Science in Occupational Health and Safety/Environmental Management, a Certificate in Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization from Johns Hopkins University, and now, a Doctor of Public Health from Capella University.

With this extensive training, Dr. Biala is positioned to make meaningful contributions to public health, occupational safety, environmental management, and underserved communities through research and leadership.

As Director of Environmental Health, Occupational Health and Safety, she provides strategic leadership in compliance, evidence-based research, environmental stewardship, and workplace safety for university faculty and staff. In her role as Assistant Professor, she continues to help shape future leaders in biological laboratory research practices and methods.

Dr. Biala was also recently featured in the 2026 edition of Influential Women and invited to join the National Society of Leadership and Success, Capella University Chapter, in recognition of her exceptional academic performance.

Her published research, “Improving Ergonomic Practices of Professional Staff in the Manufacturing Industry,” reflects her strong commitment to occupational health and safety. She continues to advance research in areas including indoor air quality, worker health, hazardous chemical exposure, population and ecological health, and the impact of climate change on health.

Dr. Biala also extended special thanks to her mentors at Capella University for their guidance and support throughout her academic journey.

For the Stapleton and Davies-Biala families, this achievement is more than a personal success. It is a celebration of faith, family, sacrifice, education, and the extraordinary power of perseverance.

Dr. Lisa Stapleton-Biala’s story now stands as a shining reminder to students, educators, professionals, and young people across St. Kitts and Nevis that no setback is final, no dream is too distant, and every chapter can still lead to greatness.