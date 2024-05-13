Divyne Hutchinson Graduates from Syracuse University with Aerospace Engineering Degree







Over the weekend, St. Kitts native Divyne Hutchinson achieved a remarkable milestone as she graduated from Syracuse University College of Engineering and Computer Science with a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering. Hutchinson’s accomplishment is not only significant for her but also for her country, as she proudly represents St. Kitts & Nevis on the international academic stage.

Hutchinson’s journey to graduation was one of perseverance and dedication. She was one of only two black females to graduate from the Aerospace Engineering program, highlighting her exceptional talent and determination in a field that is historically underrepresented by women of color.

Throughout her time at Syracuse University, Hutchinson participated in four graduation ceremonies to commemorate her achievements. These included the ring ceremony, where she and her fellow engineering graduates received rings to symbolize their academic accomplishments, as well as ceremonies specifically celebrating African American and Latino graduates.

The pinnacle of Hutchinson’s graduation celebrations came on Saturday during the College of Engineering and Computer Science’s graduation ceremony, followed by the culmination of the weekend’s events on Sunday with the graduation ceremony for the entire class of 2024. Hutchinson proudly represented St. Kitts & Nevis by wearing a stole adorned with the country’s flag and lifting the SKN flag high at the end of the ceremony.

Hutchinson’s journey to success began during her freshman year when she received a scholarship, a moment that was featured by skntimes. Her story serves as an inspiration to aspiring engineers and students from St. Kitts & Nevis, demonstrating that with hard work, determination, and support, anything is possible.