BROKEN PROMISES, BROKEN SYSTEM: DREW’S HEALTHCARE NIGHTMARE UNMASKED !

The honeymoon is over — and the once-celebrated “new era” of leadership under Dr. Terrance Drew has become an era of collapse, chaos, and catastrophic failure in healthcare.

And now, the loudest cries aren’t coming from political opponents — they’re coming from the very same citizens who once screamed for change, only to now face a bitter dose of buyer’s remorse.

Nurses are fed up. Doctors are disillusioned. Patients are paying the price.

At Pogson Hospital, the pharmacy has become a part-time operation, shutting its doors every other day because of a crippling pharmacist shortage. Meanwhile, in a shocking twist that sounds more like satire than reality, Mary Charles Hospital was recently overrun by a swarm of bees — yes, bees — thanks to decades-old maintenance neglect now worsened under Drew’s watch.

This isn’t just negligence. This is a dangerous dereliction of duty.

Ambulances are few. Supplies are scarce. Surgical fees have exploded.

Under this administration, the cost of care has become a cruel luxury, and ordinary Kittitians are now being forced to flee to Nevis for basic, affordable surgeries.

The only time Drew graces the hospital grounds is for a camera-friendly photo op. But when it comes to real leadership? He’s missing in action.

For nearly three years, the nation has waited for the promised revolution in healthcare. Instead, we’ve watched a rapid and relentless deterioration of every major facility. Three hospitals, one promise, zero progress.

Even Drew’s own staff — once hopeful, now hopeless — are beginning to whisper, then shout:

“We were better off before.”

It is now undeniably clear:

Dr. Drew has failed.

The health sector is in shambles.

The people deserve better.

We were promised vision, but given vanity. We expected change, but got chaos. We needed healing, but were handed harm.

Enough is enough.

This is not transformation.

This is not progress.

This is political malpractice.

The nation is waking up — and the demand for real, tested leadership is growing louder by the day.

The time for blind faith is over. The time for accountability is now.