Nevis Mourns Cultural Icon: Pioneer DJ Sterling “DJ Marshal” Marshall Found Dead

Nevis remains in shock and deep mourning following the tragic death of Sterling “DJ Marshal” Marshall, a pioneering disc jockey, cultural trailblazer, and multi-talented icon who helped define the sound, style, and confidence of the island in the 1980s and 1990s.

DJ Marshal was found dead at his residence earlier this morning. Unconfirmed reports suggest that he may have succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, in what is being treated as an apparent suicide. Authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the circumstances surrounding his death, and investigations are ongoing.

The news has sent waves of disbelief across Nevis and the wider federation, as friends, family, and admirers struggle to reconcile the loss of a man remembered as vibrant, energetic, and full of life.

To an entire generation, DJ Marshal was more than a DJ—he was a celebrity long before the era of social media. He was a pioneer who brought innovation, flair, and professionalism to entertainment in Nevis. His booming sound systems, sharp selections, and commanding presence behind the turntables made him one of the most respected DJs of his time.

Beyond music, Marshall was a man of remarkable depth and intellect. He was a fluent, articulate speaker, widely regarded as exceptionally intelligent, and admired for his unconventional yet confident personality. He was also a licensed pilot, further underscoring his ambition, discipline, and wide-ranging talents.

Notably, Sterling Marshall was a member of the first-ever Nevis Sixth Form class, placing him among a historic group of academic pioneers who helped pave the way for higher education on the island—another example of his lifelong pattern of breaking barriers.

DJ Marshal was the uncle of Prime Minister Terrance Drew, as well as beloved niece Sweet Sister Sensia. He is survived by his sister Dawn, his children—especially his daughters Saskia and others—and a wide circle of relatives, friends, and admirers whose lives he touched.

Nevis has lost not just a DJ, but a cultural original—an innovator, an academic pioneer, an aviator, and a symbol of fearless self-expression.

SKN Times extends sincere condolences to the Marshall family and all who are grieving this profound loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help from a trusted friend, family member, or a mental health professional. You are not alone.

May Sterling “DJ Marshal” Marshall rest in peace. His legacy will live on in the music, memories, and milestones of Nevis.