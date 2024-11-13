Praise the Lord, Janelle Duncan’s Son Kevontay Found Safe – But Serious Questions Loom Over Hospital Security

The recent disappearance of Kevontay, son of Janelle Duncan, from the JNF Hospital has brought relief with his safe return, but also deep concern over the circumstances that allowed him to go missing in the first place. While we’re all grateful for the positive outcome, it’s critical to address the glaring issues surrounding patient safety and security at the hospital. If a patient—especially one with cognitive challenges—can leave undetected, we’re left questioning the hospital’s responsibility to protect vulnerable individuals in its care.

This incident calls for transparency and accountability from the JNF Hospital administration. Here are some pressing questions that must be addressed:

What security measures are in place to protect vulnerable patients?

Given that Kevontay was able to leave undetected, there’s a serious need for clarity on how the hospital secures its premises, especially for patients who may be at risk due to cognitive or behavioral conditions. What protocols are in place to monitor and safeguard these patients? What has the hospital implemented to prevent such a mishap from happening again?

A close call like this should prompt immediate action to review and reinforce security protocols. Has JNF Hospital put any new measures in place to ensure no other patient can simply walk away? What steps are being taken to guarantee this incident is not repeated?

Despite the significant public concern, there has been no official response from the Medical Chief of Staff or the Director of JNF Hospital addressing these issues. Such silence is particularly troubling given the recent case of cultural icon Conse Edwards, who tragically went missing from a nursing home and was later found deceased. That incident should have driven a systemic response across all care institutions to prevent similar situations.

Families entrust these facilities with the wellbeing of loved ones who cannot care for themselves, and they deserve assurance that those in need of special attention are safe. We cannot just breathe a sigh of relief when a missing patient is found and move on until it happens again. This incident must serve as a wake-up call for real change.