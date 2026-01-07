OIL, POWER AND GEOPOLITICS COLLIDE :VENEZUELA TO COMMENCE SHIPPING OIL TO THE UNITED STATES IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

TIMES CARIBBEAN —

In a stunning geopolitical reversal with far-reaching implications for the Caribbean and global energy markets, Venezuela is preparing to commence large-scale shipments of crude oil to the United States, marking a dramatic shift after years of sanctions, diplomatic hostility, and economic isolation.

The announcement was made via a public statement attributed to U.S. President , who said that “interim authorities” in Venezuela have agreed to turn over between 30 and 50 million barrels of sanctioned, high-quality oil to the United States. The crude, according to the statement, will be sold at market price and transported directly to U.S. unloading docks by storage vessels.

A RADICAL TURN IN U.S.–VENEZUELA RELATIONS

If implemented, the move represents one of the most extraordinary developments in U.S.–Venezuelan relations in modern history. For more than a decade, Washington has imposed sweeping sanctions on , citing democratic backsliding, corruption, and human-rights abuses under the government of .

Those sanctions effectively cut Caracas off from U.S. energy markets, forcing Venezuela to rely on discounted sales to Asia and politically aligned partners. The prospect of Venezuelan crude once again flowing into U.S. ports signals not merely a commercial transaction, but a recalibration of power, leverage, and control in the Western Hemisphere.

BILLIONS AT STAKE — AND WHO CONTROLS THEM

At prevailing oil prices, the shipment could be worth US$2–3 billion, a significant sum for a country whose economy has been battered by hyperinflation, collapsing infrastructure, and years of declining production. However, controversy surrounds the claim that proceeds from the oil sales would be “controlled” by the U.S. president to ensure they benefit both Venezuelans and Americans.

Critics argue that such an arrangement would amount to an unprecedented assertion of authority over another nation’s sovereign resources, raising serious questions under international law. Supporters, however, frame the move as a pragmatic mechanism to prevent corruption while injecting liquidity into Venezuela’s shattered economy.

CARIBBEAN AND REGIONAL SHOCKWAVES

For the Caribbean, the implications are profound. Several regional states have long depended on Venezuelan energy arrangements — either directly or indirectly — to stabilize fuel prices and electricity generation. Any redirection of Venezuelan oil toward the U.S. market risks tightening supply elsewhere, potentially driving up fuel costs across the Caribbean Basin.

Cuba, which has historically relied heavily on Venezuelan oil, is particularly exposed. Analysts warn that reduced access to Venezuelan crude could intensify economic pressures in Havana and further strain regional diplomatic alignments.

ENERGY SECURITY MEETS REALPOLITIK

From Washington’s perspective, the move promises short-term relief for U.S. refineries and consumers at a time of global energy volatility. Venezuelan crude is well-suited to several U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, making it a strategic alternative to Middle Eastern and Russian supplies.

Yet many observers see the deal as less about energy security and more about geopolitical dominance. Coming after years of sanctions, tanker seizures, and escalating pressure on Caracas, the agreement underscores how oil remains a central instrument of power in global politics.

WHAT COMES NEXT

Key questions remain unanswered:

Who precisely are the “interim authorities” authorizing the oil transfer?

How will proceeds be managed, audited, and distributed?

Will international institutions recognize the legality of the arrangement?

Markets are watching closely, with early signals suggesting traders are already factoring Venezuelan barrels back into U.S. supply forecasts.

What is clear is this: the resumption of Venezuelan oil shipments to the United States is not merely a commercial event. It is a geopolitical earthquake with consequences that will be felt from Caracas to Kingston, from Havana to Port of Spain, and across the entire Caribbean energy landscape.

Times Caribbean will continue to provide in-depth coverage and regional analysis as this high-stakes story unfolds.