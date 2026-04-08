APRIL 30 SHOWDOWN” — ANTIGUA & BARBUDA HEADS TO THE POLLS IN HIGH-STAKES GENERAL ELECTION BATTLE

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua and Barbuda (April 7, 2026) — Political tension is rising across Antigua and Barbuda as Prime Minister has officially set April 30, 2026 as the date for General Elections, triggering the formal start of what is expected to be one of the most consequential electoral contests in the nation’s recent history.

The announcement follows the issuance of the election writ, activating the constitutional electoral process. Nomination Day has been confirmed for April 13, setting the stage for an intense and closely watched campaign period.

Addressing supporters at the headquarters, Browne described the upcoming election as a defining moment for the country, urging citizens to ensure they are prepared to participate fully in the democratic process.

“This election represents a defining moment for our nation. The future of Antigua and Barbuda rests in the hands of its people,” the Prime Minister stated, encouraging all eligible voters to renew registration where necessary and vote early on Election Day.

REGIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL ATTENTION

In a move underscoring the significance of the elections, Prime Minister Browne has formally notified key regional and international bodies following the dissolution of Parliament on April 1.

Correspondence was sent to:

Secretary-General

Secretary-General

Secretary-General

The outreach signals heightened regional and international interest in the electoral process and reinforces expectations for transparency and adherence to democratic norms.

A DEFINING NATIONAL MOMENT

With Parliament dissolved, Antigua and Barbuda now enters a critical phase in its democratic cycle. Competing visions for governance, economic advancement, and national development will now be presented to the electorate.

Prime Minister Browne emphasized that the outcome of the April 30 elections will determine whether the country continues on its current development path or charts a new course.

COUNTDOWN TO ELECTION DAY

As political parties mobilize and campaign activities intensify across constituencies, attention is firmly fixed on April 30. The upcoming general elections are poised to shape the national trajectory for years to come.

Times Caribbean will continue to provide comprehensive coverage as Antigua and Barbuda moves toward Election Day.