BREAKING: MYSTERY IN THE SKIES AS PRIVATE AIRCRAFT VANISHES MID-FLIGHT BETWEEN ST. VINCENT AND TOBAGO

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 14, 2026 — A tense regional aviation mystery is unfolding after a private aircraft reportedly vanished during a flight from St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Tobago, sparking concern across the Eastern Caribbean and Trinidad and Tobago.

According to regional media reports, the aircraft departed Argyle International Airport in St. Vincent on Friday, June 12, bound for the ANR Robinson International Airport in Tobago. However, the aircraft never arrived at its destination.

Reports indicate that air traffic control lost contact with the aircraft during the journey, triggering concern among aviation officials as authorities in Trinidad and Tobago began monitoring the situation and seeking answers.

The Trinidad Guardian reported that a source at Air Traffic Control confirmed that Argyle contacted Piarco about the matter and that authorities were “looking for the aircraft.”

The same report stated that the aircraft was believed to have been flying low under visual flight rules, reportedly below 4,000 feet, when contact was lost. Flight tracking information reportedly showed the aircraft at just over 4,000 feet and travelling at approximately 142 knots before the data suddenly disappeared.

However, officials have not confirmed that the aircraft crashed, entered the sea, or suffered any specific emergency.

As of Sunday, key details remained unclear. Authorities have not officially released the model of the aircraft, its registration number, the number of people on board, or the identities of any occupants.

Media in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have also reported that information remains limited, with officials not yet providing full details on the flight or the circumstances surrounding the aircraft’s disappearance.

At this stage, the aircraft is being treated as overdue after failing to arrive in Tobago within the expected timeframe.

The developing situation has raised serious concern across the region, particularly given the route over open water between St. Vincent and Tobago.

Authorities are expected to provide further updates as more confirmed information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Times Caribbean will continue to monitor official updates.