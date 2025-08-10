HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A PHENOMENAL TRAILBLAZER: BERNADETTE AGNOLA DOLPHIN — PIONEER, SCOUT COMMISSIONER & UNDISPUTED MATRIARCH OF THE MODERN SCOUT MOVEMENT IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO A PHENOMENAL TRAILBLAZER: BERNADETTE AGNOLA DOLPHIN — PIONEER, SCOUT COMMANDER & UNDISPUTED MATRIARCH OF THE MODERN SCOUT MOVEMENT IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 10, 2025 — Today, the Federation proudly salutes a living legend — Bernadette Agnola Dolphin, a phenomenal, sensational, and inspirational figure whose name is etched in the history of youth development, community service, and women’s leadership in St. Kitts and Nevis. At 78 years young, she remains a towering figure of dedication, discipline, and devotion to service.

Born in Antigua, Bernadette arrived in St. Kitts in 1975 and wasted no time making her mark. In 1979, she launched her journey in the Scout Movement by starting a Cub Scout group at the Salvation Army. Just two years later, in 1981, she moved to St. George’s Anglican Church, transforming it into a full Scout Troop — complete with Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Ventures. Her visionary leadership didn’t stop there; she formed the very first Girl Scout group in the Federation, breaking barriers and setting a new standard for inclusivity in the movement.

Her service and leadership earned her global recognition. In 2003, she was awarded one of the highest honors from the World Scout Association — the Silver Acorn Award — a testament to her exceptional contributions to world scouting. Then, in 2005, she made history again by becoming the first female Chief Scout Commissioner in the Caribbean and Latin America.

Bernadette’s commitment to scouting has taken her across borders, leading delegations to numerous overseas camps, including exchange camps to England, fostering global connections and cultural exchange for young scouts.

Her service extends far beyond scouting. She is a Charter Member of the Basseterre Lioness Club, which later merged with the Basseterre Lions Club, where she has held multiple leadership roles — from Director, Vice President, and President locally, to Zone Chair and other regional leadership positions.

Even in “retirement mode,” Bernadette remains active, visiting primary schools every Thursday to inspire and mentor the next generation of scouts. Her nation has honoured her with the Medal of Honour and several Women’s Day awards, recognizing her lifelong service to youth, community, and country.

Bernadette Agnola Dolphin is not just a leader; she is a pillar of modern scouting in St. Kitts and Nevis, a role model for women in leadership, and a champion for service above self. Today, we celebrate her life, her legacy, and the countless lives she has touched.

Happy 78th Birthday, Commander Dolphin! May your journey continue to inspire, and may your legacy live on for generations to come.