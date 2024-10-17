PM DREW LABOUR GOVERNMENT UNDER FIRE: NO AUDITED REPORTS FOR SOCIAL SECURITY, SCASPA, SWMC, ZBC, TOURISM AUTHORITY, UDC, FBDC, SKELEC & MORE SINCE AUGUST 2022!

GOVERNMENT UNDER FIRE: NO AUDITED FINANCIAL REPORTS FOR MAJOR CORPORATIONS!

It is deeply troubling that as the third year of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s Labour administration unfolds, there has been no sign of audited financial statements being tabled for several key corporations, including Social Security, SCASPA, SWMC, ZBC, the Tourism Authority, UDC, FBDC, and SKELEC, among others.

The absence of these critical financial reports raises serious questions about transparency and accountability. While allegations of greed, excessive overseas travel, and other concerns continue to swirl around this administration, the failure to produce these audits strikes at the heart of governance and public trust. No matter the validity of these accusations, they do not excuse any minister from fulfilling their statutory obligations to the public. The failure to table these financial documents undermines the very principles of accountability this government claims to uphold.

We, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, call on the Cabinet to ensure that all ministers responsible for these statutory bodies fulfill their duties, as required by law. Each minister must respect their oath of office and provide the public with the transparency they were promised. This includes the immediate tabling of audited financial statements and reporting on the administration of these corporate bodies.

The people deserve to know how these corporations are being managed, and it’s time for the government to prove its commitment to good governance is more than just empty words. It’s time for action and accountability.