Mighty Takeover becomes Mastermind! Orin Roberts Crushes Master’s Degree with Perfect GPA at UT Dallas



Dallas, Texas – May 2025

Orin “Mighty Takeover” Roberts has done it again — but this time, the stage was academic, not soca! The Soca Artiste and former Soca Monarch has graduated from the prestigious Naveen Jindal School of Management at The University of Texas at Dallas with a Master of Science in Accounting and Analytics, and he did it with high distinction and a perfect GPA.

The man known for commanding crowds with electrifying performances is now commanding global respect with academic excellence. Roberts, who once dominated the music scene in St. Kitts and Nevis with high-energy soca hits, has proven that he’s not only a lyrical genius but a scholar of the highest order.

In fact, whispers are already swirling that “Mighty Takeover” may soon upgrade his name to “Mastermind”, following this flawless academic performance that has turned heads across the Caribbean and beyond.

His academic résumé is just as powerful as his musical legacy. A graduate of The University of the West Indies – Cave Hill Campus with First Class Honours in Accounting and a Master of Science in Banking and Finance, Roberts enrolled at UT Dallas in August 2023 and blazed through the program with unmatched excellence.

While completing his degree, he also served as an Audit Intern at Armanino LLP and brought with him years of public service as a Foreign Service Officer and Assistant Secretary in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Armed with top-tier global certifications — CAMS, CFE, CMA — and now a perfect academic record at a leading U.S. institution, Orin Roberts is redefining what it means to be multitalented.

From soca stardom to scholarly supremacy, Orin “Mighty Takeover” Roberts has officially taken over every arena he steps into. Whether he sticks with the moniker “Mighty Takeover” or upgrades to “Mastermind,” one thing is certain — excellence is his brand.

Bravo, Orin! A true icon in both sound and scholarship.